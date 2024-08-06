Tinubu, Security Heads Meet over State of Nation as Protests Persist in Kaduna, Kano, Plateau

•CDS says protests hijacked, warns hoisting foreign flags treasonable, vows military will resist any attempt to topple democratic govt

•Soldiers, protesters clash on Abuja-Kaduna road as police, DSS deny using life bullets

•Kano to establish inquiry commission over killings, displeased with use of Russian flag

•Sani imposes 24hrs curfew on Kaduna, hoodlums attack bank, vandalise vehicles

•Mobsters confront security in Jos despite restricting movement

•Obi revisits Tinubu’s speech, insists it failed to address critical issues that triggered protests

•Gombe governor meets security heads to review situation

• Seadogs wants violent crackdown probed

• Normalcy returns to Lagos, protests still partially active in Oyo, Edo, Ondo

•Broadcast worthless without reversal of fuel price, fractional Ohanaeze contends

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, met with all heads of security agencies in the country to review the state of the nation amid ongoing protests embarked upon by aggrieved Nigerians, which had turned violent in some parts of the country.

The situation in many northern cities had become precarious, with daily reports of violence since the protests against hardship and hunger began some five days ago countrywide.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, who briefed newsmen at the end of the security meeting, described as a treasonable offence the hoisting of the Russian flag by protesters in some Nigerian towns.

Musa also ruled out the possibility of a coup to remove the democratically elected government of Tinubu, saying the military will frustrate any such undemocratic move.

On the Abuja-Kaduna road, soldiers and protesters, reportedly, clashed yesterday as the national protest entered its fifth day.

The police and the Department of State Services (DSS) denied alleged use of live bullets on protesters and journalists covering the #EndBadGovernance protests.

At the same time, Kano State Government concluded plans to establish an independent judicial inquiry to investigate the shooting of protesters in the state. The government also expressed dissatisfaction with protesters, who, in their hundreds, hoisted Russian flags while protesting.

In Kaduna State, the state security council imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria metropolitan cities to avert further breakdown of law and order.

That was as hoodlums, under the guise of protest, attacked a branch of a commercial bank in Tudun Wada area of Kaduna, the state capital.

Despite the imposition of curfew in Plateau State, angry youths, yesterday, stormed out to confront security agents at Dilimi area of Bauchi Road, in Jos North Local Government Area.

In his response to the violent protests in Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, yesterday, presided over an emergency expanded security meeting to review the situation and develop a coordinated strategy to prevent further occurrence.

National Association of Seadogs (NAS), also known as Pyrates Confraternity, expressed concern over the wave of violence and brutality that accompanied the #EndBadGovernance protests, saying the alleged crackdown on protesters must be probed.

However, after four days of sustained protest, normalcy returned to Lagos, where Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu chaired the weekly Executive Council meeting.

Meanwhile, reactions continued to trail Tinubu’s Sunday broadcast, as the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 poll, Peter Obi, said the speech failed to address the issues that triggered the protest.

Similarly, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which had earlier commended the speech, called on Tinubu to reverse the fuel price or address some of the demands of the protesters, else his national address would be deemed worthless.

The National Security Council meeting presided by Tinubu took place a day after he addressed the nation and appealed to organisers of the nationwide protests to suspend the action and embrace dialogue.

The security meeting, which held at the president’s office, also looked into the new trend of protesters hoisting foreign flags in some states in the north.

Some protesters in Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara and Plateau states had hoisted the Russian flag in expression of their disappointment with the Nigerian government, obviously, unaware of the implications of their action, in the fit of anger.

The chief of defence staff, while speaking to State House Correspondents, said those behind such a grievous offence would face the wrath of the law.

According to him, “We went to brief Mr President on the situation on ground and we know that since the riot (protest) started, all the security agencies are together.

“Initially, when the riot started, they said it was a peaceful riot but we have realised that there are individuals that are willing to take advantage of it to cause mayhem.

“And we can see clearly what has happened since it has commenced. Criminals have taken over, a lot of looting taking place, stealing and all sorts of things are happening.

“And besides, all of us have seen it where foreign flags have been flown within the sovereignty of Nigeria, and that is totally unacceptable.

“We are warning in clear terms and the president has also said we should convey this, that we will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria.

“That is treasonable offence, and it will be viewed and treated as such. So nobody should allow himself to be used by any individual. For those of them flying flags and if you’ll see a lot of them are kids being pushed to do that, we’re following up with those sponsoring them.

“Those who are pushing them because you know, flags were also made. We have identified those areas and we are going to take serious action against that. The president is clear on his instructions for us not to accept anyone that wants to disrupt the peace and tranquillity of Nigeria.

“And we are all standing here together to show Nigerians that we’re working closely, we are working together with synergy to ensure that there’s still peace and tranquility in Nigeria, that we have assured Mr. President.”

Asked if the issue of coup, being rumoured in some quarters, was true, the CDS said, “Also, the issue of coups, Nigeria is a sovereign nation. Nigeria is a democratic nation. All security agencies are here to defend democracy and ensure that democracy continues to thrive.

“We will not accept anyone pushing or taking any action, seemingly or for whatever reason, to want to push for any change of government. Democracy is what we stand for, democracy is what will continue to defend.”

On allegations that some soldiers partook in looting in some states, the defence chief said, “No. I think it has been cleared. I think it was also a misconception. They actually have seen those things and they wanted to clear them away from the area and that’s what was done.

“We have investigated thoroughly, the Chief of Army Staff is here, we have investigated thoroughly and there is nothing like such. No member of the armed forces fell into doing that.”

Musa reiterated his earlier position that the military would step in to quell the protests if they got out of hand.

He stated, “You can see that some people are supervising elements to push individuals to carry Russian flags in Nigeria. Nigeria is a sovereignty, that is crossing the red lines and we will not accept that. And those ones, who have done that will go in for the books and they will be prosecuted.”

Further asked whether those behind the action had been identified, he responded, “I’m sure you have seen them on TV. That is enough for you to see.”

Those who attended the security meeting included Vice President Kashim Shettima; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; and National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Apart from Musa, other security heads that attended the meeting were the three service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

At the meeting also were Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai; Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi; and Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nanna Nandap.

Meanwhile, soldiers and protesters, reportedly, clashed on the Abuja-Kaduna road yesterday.

An eyewitness told THISDAY that during the clash he saw a man on the ground but could not confirm if he was dead. Another person was reported to have been set ablaze, but it was not known if the person was among the protesters.

The eyewitness also said not less than three protesters were injured.

But the soldiers, it was gathered, were able to disperse the protesters, who had blocked the highway, leading to restoration of movement of vehicles between Kaduna and Abuja.

In Suleja town, Niger State, there was tension in the early hours of yesterday as security forces took over strategic areas of the town. Not less than 50 heavily armed soldiers were reported to have arrived the town in three trucks.

An eyewitness said the soldiers protected public institutions, including the Suleja Local Government Secretariat. He added that the police were also on red alert to ward off any incursion.

The strengthening of security in Suleja was said to be connected with an alleged plan by some youths and relations of those reportedly killed in the town on the first day of the #Endbadgovernance protest to launch reprisal.

Not less than six people were, allegedly, killed in the town during their face-off with the police, while the windscreen of the Police Area Commander’s official vehicle was smashed.

The police, however, denied any casualty in Suleja.

Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police (SP), Wasiu Abiodun, said only the Tafa Local Government Secretariat and two vehicles within the compound were burnt. Abiodun added that 11 people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Police, DSS Deny Using Live Bullets

The Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) denied alleged use of live bullets on protesters and journalists covering the EndBadGovernance protests.

Force spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and spokesperson of DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, refuted the allegations while fielding questions from journalists at the monthly briefing of the Strategic Communication Interagency Policy Committee (SCIPC), hosted by the DSS and coordinated by Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), in Abuja.

The duo also stated that no fewer than 30 subversive elements that hijacked the protests, publicly displayed Russian flags, and called on the Russian president to compromise Nigeria’s sovereignty were arrested and would soon have a date in court for treasonable felony.

They disclosed that one of the suppliers of the Russian flags to protesters was picked up in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State, in the early hours of yesterday.

They also disclosed that some religious sects in northern Nigeria had infiltrated the protests with sinister motives.

Adejobi said, “I don’t have the information that police personnel have been firing live ammunition on protesters and journalists at the states and FCT. There were allegations that police personnel were firing at protesters in Kano, but I don’t have that report.

“However, we were able to recover two AK 47 from the protesters. So, if we have been recovering arms from them, if they bear arms, who knows who pulled the trigger? It is a difficult thing for us to stand here to say that the police or any other security agencies have been using live ammunition.

“What I know is that personnel of FCT command are not engaged in the use of live ammunition, may be the DSS will know those who are deployed, but to the best of my knowledge, the protests have been well managed by security agencies.”

On his part, Afunanya said wearing a plain clothe did not make any person a DSS personal, but assured the public that the allegations of using live ammunition on journalists and protesters would be investigated.

He stated, “The media should be careful the way they slant stories, some miscreants, not protesters this time, in Kano were vandalising private and public facilities and confronting security agencies, who tried to stop them from attacking members of the public.

“And the story in the media was that the military, police and DSS were attacking protesters. It is not proper. We need your support to have peace in our land. We will investigate the matter to know exactly what transpired but I can assure you that no DSS personnel will fire a shot at a journalist.”

Kano to Establish Commission of Inquiry

Kano State Government concluded plans to establish an independent judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the alleged shooting of protesters in the state. Spokesperson to the governor, Sanusi Bature, disclosed this at a press conference in his office in Kano yesterday.

Bature said the main task of the committee was to determine and investigate the fatal shooting of protesters, the root cause of the looting of public and private properties during the protest, as well as to identify those behind it.

The state government also announced the prosecution of 632 suspects for vandalising public buildings. It said they had since been arraigned before various courts in the state.

Bature also expressed dissatisfaction with protesters flying the Russian flag in the state.

He said, “I have made a clarification here, Kano State Government has no affiliation with any protesters carrying Russian flag or any protester in any disguise.

“The genuine protesters had submitted their grievances on the first day of the protest, which the governor promised to forward to President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.”

Thousands of protesters, yesterday, took to the streets in continuation of the ongoing nationwide protests against hunger and bad governance.

The protests came, despite the 24-hour curfew that was relaxed by six hours, from 8am to 2pm daily, to allow the residents to buy food items.

The demonstrators, mostly youths, waving the Russian flag, were seen along Zaria-Hadejia road, city centre, court road, among others. Most of them called for adoption of Russian ideologies and a shift away from the United States, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and World Bank, which they blamed for Nigeria’s woes.

But Senator Sani Musa appealed to the youths to embrace dialogue as a means of ending the nationwide protests.

In a statement issued in Kano, Musa emphasised that dialogue was the only way to resolve the issues driving the protests.

He said, “In light of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent nationwide address, I urgently appeal to all Nigerians, particularly the youth, to embrace dialogue and suspend ongoing protests. As tensions escalate, prioritising peace and unity is crucial.”

Amid the protests, the management of Dawanau Grains International Market Association in Kano employed the services of 800 private security personnel, as part of measures to ensure security in the market.

The market suffered series of threats from hoodlums, who were hell-bent on forcefully entering it to loot food items.

The market president, Muntaka Isa, told newsmen that they had also engaged the services of 400 additional personnel, including the army and police.

Isa commended the collaborative efforts of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, and state security agencies, which significantly enhanced the market’s security.

Sani Imposes 24-hour Curfew on Kaduna

Kaduna State Security Council imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria Metropolitan cities to prevent breakdown of law and order.

In a statement in Kaduna, the overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the decision was taken following the activities of criminal elements, who had resorted to looting and destruction of public and private property under the guise of protest.

Aruwan said the State Security Council, under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, took the decision after reviewing the security situation.

The statement said, “There is sufficient evidence to clearly indicate that the ongoing protest has been hijacked by criminal elements who have resorted to looting of shops and destruction of private and public property.

“In view of this unfortunate development, the Kaduna State Security Council has unanimously resolved to impose a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria metropolises and environs with immediate effect.

“Citizens are advised to remain indoors while security forces continue to work to maintain safety and security. Monitoring will be sustained for review of the curfew as required.”

Hoodlums, under the guise of protest, yesterday, attacked a branch of a commercial bank in Tudun Wada area of Kaduna. The criminals vandalised the building, using stones and other weapons.

Several vehicles within the premises of the bank were badly smashed. The miscreants also made away with some motorcycles parked within the premises of the bank.

Mansir Hassan, spokesperson of the Kaduna state police command, confirmed the incident by telephone.

According to Hassan, the miscreants invaded the bank, vandalised the building, and destroyed some vehicles within the bank’s premises.

The police spokesperson also dismissed rumours that a police armoured personnel carrier (APC) was snatched by angry protesters in Tudun Wada.

He said, “The driver of the armoured vehicle succeeded in manoeuvring the crowd of protesters, who climbed on top of the vehicle, since it was carrying live ammunition and couldn’t have used maximum force against the crowd.”

Hassan also confirmed the burning down of a security patrol vehicle belonging to the Kaduna State Vigilance Service at Rigasa area of the metropolis, adding that the Zaria office of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency (KASTLEA) was also razed by the hoodlums.

Hoodlums Confront Security in Jos, Despite Curfew

Despite the imposition of a curfew in Plateau State, angry youths, yesterday, confronted security agents at Dilimi area of Bauchi Road in Jos North Local Government Area.

In a statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs to the government, Mr. Gyang Bere, Governor Caleb Mutfwang said he decided to impose the curfew in consultation with state security agencies.

Mutfwang said the curfew was imposed, “After reviewing the actions of unscrupulous individuals who exploited the nationwide protest to unleash terror on innocent citizens.”

He stated that the criminal elements, armed with daggers, machetes, and other dangerous weapons, broke into shops and restaurants along Bauchi Road and Zololo Junction, looting foodstuffs and other valuable items.

Mutfwang emphasised that the curfew was in the best interest of citizens and urged everyone to comply fully to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents. He also directed security agencies in the state to ensure total enforcement of the curfew across Jos/Bukuru Metropolis.

Calling on relevant security agencies to remain vigilant and proactive in their duties to prevent any potential disruptions to law and order, the governor warned those planning to unleash further terror on innocent citizens to desist immediately or face the full wrath of the law.

Gombe Governor Holds Expanded Security Council Meeting to Review State of Protest

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, yesterday, presided an emergency expanded security council meeting to review the situation and develop a coordinated strategy to prevent further occurrence.

The high-level meeting, which brought together heads of security agencies, relevant commissioners, local government chairmen, and traditional rulers, focused on reviewing the security situation in the aftermath of the protests, as well as various measures to prevent future occurrences and ensure the safety of residents across the state.

Addressing the press after the meeting, Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, alongside the Commissioner of Police, Hayatu Usman, and heads of other security agencies, provided details of the deliberations.

Njodi stated, “The government recognises that the protest was primarily driven by the current economic hardship. We are deeply concerned about the welfare of our citizens and are committed to addressing these issues promptly.

“We acknowledge that security is everybody’s business and, therefore, urge members of the public to remain supportive of the government and the security agencies in ensuring security of lives and property.”

He announced, “As part of renewed efforts to address the hardships, the government plans to roll out another round of food palliatives to support vulnerable households across the state. This initiative, the 19th in the series, aims to provide immediate relief and ensure that no resident goes hungry during these trying times.”

Northern Youths Urge States, LGAs, to Review Policies, Palliative Structures

The Northern Christian Youth Professionals commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for the substantial revenue savings achieved since the removal of the fuel subsidy. The group advised the states and local government areas to review economic policies and palliative distribution structures.

A statement by the association’s chairman, Isaac Abrak, said, “The redirection of these funds towards enhancing the living conditions of Nigerians, particularly the less privileged, is a testament to the president’s genuine intention to end the misappropriation of trillions of naira by a select few oil cabals under the guise of paying oil subsidies.

“However, the recent national protest tagged #EndBadGovernance, has highlighted that despite these efforts, state and local governments have not yet efficiently utilised these funds to improve the lives of Nigerians, especially the very poor. This reality calls for state governors and local government chairmen to urgently review the mechanisms they use to administer these funds and distribute palliatives.

“Interestingly, this protest has revealed youth and community leaders who can be integrated into these structures to ensure that the impact of these funds and other forms of palliatives, such as food commodities, reaches those who need it the most.”

Seadogs Want Violent Crackdown Probed

National Association of Seadogs (NAS), also known as Pyrates Confraternity, expressed concern over the recent wave of violence and brutality that accompanied the #EndBadGovernance protests across Nigeria.

The association condemned the excessive use of force by security operatives against peaceful protesters and journalists. It said the right to protest was a fundamental pillar of any democratic society, and its suppression through violence was both illegal and immoral.

The association made the assertions in a statement issued shortly after the 48th Supreme Pyrates Colloquium and the Annual General Meeting of NAS, which was held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, from August 2 to 4.

The event, which was also used to celebrate the 90th birthday of one of the group’s founders, Professor Wole Soyinka, had a series of other activities, including medical outreach for the less privileged, with over 200 beneficiaries.

In the statement, the association wondered why Tinubu did not use the opportunity of his national broadcast to tell the country how he intended to cut the cost of governance across the board with the one-month timeline given by the protesters.

The statement by Joseph Oteri said, “Yes, the president acknowledged those that were killed in the protest. We are, however, deeply concerned by his failure to explicitly denounce the violent crackdown on peaceful protesters by the police in several states, notably Abuja and Lagos.

“We, therefore, call on the president to institute an independent and transparent investigation into the killings and brutalisation of peaceful protesters and journalists. Those found responsible must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

“We reiterate our call for an end to the violence and for immediate actions to restore justice and uphold the principles of democracy.”

Similarly, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) condemned the alleged continuous use of force by law enforcement agencies to quash the ongoing protest against bad governance.

A statement by Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, at the commission, Obinna Nwakonye read, “As the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest enters day five, the Executive Secretary of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr. Tony Ojukwu OFR SAN, has again condemned the continuous violation of the rights to peaceful protest and assembly, freedom of expression and the press as well as other associated rights by law enforcement agencies.”

Ojukwu said the recent dispersal of protesters and journalists using excessive force, resulting to injuries of several persons, was unacceptable and a clear infringement on the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

Normalcy Returns to Lagos, Oyo, Edo, Ondo Still Protesting

After four days of protest against huger nationwide, normal governmental and commercial activities resumed in Lagos.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, presided over the Executive Council meeting.

The return of normalcy came after President Bola Tinubu, in a broadcast on Sunday, appealed to protesters to call off the protest to make room for dialogue.

Sanwo-Olu had also commended organisers of the protest in Lagos for calling off the mass action following the president’s broadcast.

The Patriotism Awareness Forum (PAF) commended Nigerians for their resilience, perseverance, sacrifice, patience and understanding while the protest lasted.

Meanwhile, in Oyo State, the nationwide hunger protest continued yesterday in Ibadan, the state capital.

The protest, led by Chairman of Joint Action Front (JAF) in Oyo State, Professor Ademola Aremu, and acting National Chairperson of Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), Comrade Abiodun Bamigboye, and other activists in the state, resumed at the front gate of the University of Ibadan early in the morning.

Aremu, while addressing journalists, said the national broadcast by President Bola Tinubu on Sunday had no solution to the problems facing the country.

But in Edo State, despite the order by the state government that roads should not be blocked during protest, suspected hoodlums, yesterday, blocked some roads in Benin City and the outskirts. They insisted they would be on the roads for 10 days before re-strategising for the next line of action.

Though life had begun to gradually pick up in Benin City, many businesses, including banks, remained shut, apparently, for fear of attack by hoodlums.

All the banks and most shops and offices along Airport Road, Ekenhuan Road, Sapele Road, Sokponba Road, and environs remained shut.

While police went through Sapele Road to the bypass to clear the road blocks, suspected hoodlums mounted roadblocks around Upper Mission from Teboga Junction and extorted motorists.

Parts of TV Road were also blocked, just as Egba Junction, after the bypass, along the Benin–Auchi road, was blocked by suspected hoodlums.

in Ondo State, Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oluyemi Ibiloye, vowed to ensure protection of lives and property of citizens amid the nationwide protests over the current economic situation in the country.

The presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, said Ondo State would continue with the protest.

Sowore, who hails from the coastal state, in a post on X on Sunday, asked residents of the state to converge at the popular NEPA roundabout in Akure, the state capital for the demonstration. He said, “Akure is now on board! Monday, August 5th at NEPA roundabout, Akure, time: 7am #endbadgovernancenow”

But speaking at a press conference at the command headquarters in Akure, Ibiloye said the corps would not allow any violent demonstrations in the state.

ATACA Holds Seminar October 3

Abuja Transport and Aviation Correspondents Association (ATACA) announced that its fourth annual seminar would now hold on October 3, following the state of the country occasioned by the hardship protests.

The association initially scheduled the seminar to hold on August 7, in Abuja.

In a statement by its Chairman, Organising Committee, Chidi Ugwu, the association said the change in date was due to uncertainties associated with the lingering nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests across the country.

Obi: Tinubu’s Address Failed to Address Harsh Realities, Issues That Set Off Protests

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 poll, Peter Obi, reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s broadcast to the nation on Sunday, saying the address failed to address the issues that triggered the protest.

Writing on his X handle, under the title, “My Response to the President’s Address,” the LP leader said, “Having led the call for the president to address the nation and respond to the demands of the people, and having listened to the belated speech, I needed to delay my response to see if my understanding of the address was aligned with

others.

“I hesitated to respond immediately, as I felt it could have been perceived as another attempt by Peter Obi to sway public opinion, especially since I was initially accused of sponsoring the protest.

“However, I must begin by thanking the president for finally addressing the people, albeit belatedly, which might have prevented the unnecessary loss of innocent lives, including those of our security agents.

“While I had hoped that, in consoling the families of those, who lost their loved ones in the protest, he would also show some empathy towards those, who were injured, arrested, and detained due to the overzealous and unprofessional conduct of some security operatives.

“This was, unfortunately, not the case. It is the responsibility of the government to identify criminal elements attempting to disrupt the protest through looting and other unlawful behaviours and to protect those genuinely exercising their democratic rights.

“Nigeria must embrace all tenets of democracy, including the right to protest, without selective adherence. I also appreciate his condemnation of the ethnic bigotry being propagated by some individuals against other ethnic groups.

“However, I had hoped for more decisive action, such as the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible, to demonstrate that such intolerance will not be tolerated in today’s Nigeria.

“The president’s address, regrettably, appeared disconnected from the harsh realities faced by the people and failed to address critical issues that initially triggered the protest. It either reflects a lack of awareness among his advisers regarding the scale of anger, hunger, and hardship in the country, or a deliberate choice to disregard it.

“At this point, I strongly advise the president to distance himself from sycophants and surround himself with individuals who will present the unvarnished truth. While the president’s speech focused on the past, the people are concerned with the present and the future.

“He should begin by addressing pressing issues, such as the exorbitant cost of governance, measures to tackle corruption, the high cost of living, and directing resources effectively towards critical areas, like health, education, and poverty alleviation. I respectfully reiterate that the president should declare a war on insecurity, the economy, poverty, unemployment, and the power sector.”

Tinubu’s Speech Worthless without Reversal of Fuel Price, Says Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, called on President Bola Tinubu to reverse the fuel price or address some of the demands that would sway the protesters off the streets across the country.

In a statement by Secretary General of the body, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze Ndigbo stated that a reversal of fuel prices or any other gesture of goodwill towards the protesters would go a long way in restoring peace and stability in the country.

The statement said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s speech had the potential to sway the protesters off the streets if there had been a pronouncement of the reversal of fuel prices or any of the demands put forward by the organisers of the protests.

“The economic policies outlined are commendable, but the immediate challenge is how to address the protesters’ demands and prevent further chaos.

“A reversal of fuel prices or any other gesture of goodwill towards the protesters could go a long way in restoring peace and stability in the country.”