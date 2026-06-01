Naija Girls in Tech Set for Maiden Female Training

Naija Girls in Tech (NGiT), a social impact initiative committed to closing the gender gap in technology across Nigeria and Africa, has opened applications for its 2026 Global Student Ambassador Programme.

Targeted at recruiting 150 female student ambassadors from universities, polytechnics and colleges

of education across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, the selected ambassadors will lead digital literacy campaigns, community initiatives and technology advocacy projects within their campuses and local

communities.

With Nigeria home to one of Africa’s fastest-growing youth populations and a persistent gender gap in technology education and employment, the NGiT Ambassador Programme was created to build a nationwide network of young women driving inclusion, leadership and innovation from the grassroots level.

Uswat Abdullateef,

Head of Partnership and Growth, Naija Girls in Tech, said: “We have seen what happens when one determined young woman decides her campus will not be left behind in the digital economy. She becomes a multiplier. Our Ambassador Programme is designed to identify 150 of those multipliers and equip them with the resources, mentorship and platform needed to create lasting impact in their communities.”

The NGiT Student Ambassador Programme is a structured nine-month fellowship designed to equip young women with leadership experience, mentorship, visibility and practical opportunities within Nigeria’s growing technology ecosystem.

The programme is entirely free and open to undergraduate students and NYSC members interested in

technology, leadership and community development.

According to Abdullatif, selected ambassadors will receive an official NGiT Ambassador Certificate and LinkedIn recommendation upon successful completion, a published ambassador profile on the NGiT platform as a permanent record of impact, access to NGiT’s private network of women across Nigeria’s technology ecosystem, priority access to internship, volunteer and job opportunities, a formal recommendation letter from NGiT leadership and performance-based rewards and recognition opportunities.

The programme is designed for ambitious young women who are passionate about technology, leadership,

advocacy and community impact while no prior tech experience is required.

Undergraduate students of 100 level to final year in accredited Nigerian tertiary institutions, NYSC members serving in education, technology or community development-related roles, although NGiT would also seek applications from candidates in underserved communities, institutions outside major cities, polytechnics and colleges of education to ensure fair representation across all six geopolitical zones.

Despite Nigeria producing one of Africa’s largest pools of young talent, women remain significantly

underrepresented in technology education, leadership and employment. Industry research continues to show that the challenge is not simply access to education, but also limited visibility, mentorship, representation, and support

systems for young women pursuing technology careers.

The NGiT Ambassador Programme addresses this challenge by placing trained and supported female ambassadors directly within campuses and communities where the next generation of women are making critical career

decisions.

Olufunmilayo Ogunwo-Adesanya,

CEO/Founder, Naija Girls in Tech, said: “Every girl in Nigeria deserves to see women building the technology shaping the future. Our ambassadors are not waiting for that future to happen but they are actively building it, one campus at a

time.”

Although application for the nine-month programme via NGiT Student Ambassador Application Porta would close on June 20, NGiT said early applicants would enjoy first review reviewed first, even as the 150 ambassadors would be recruited from the 36 states and Abuja.

Ogunwo-Adesanya said eligibility for the programme would be strictly undergraduate students, NYSC members and applicants must be passionate about technology and female empowerment, have strong communication and networking skills, be willing to commit 5–8 hours weekly, have access to a smartphone and reliable internet connection and maintain an active presence on at least one social media platform.