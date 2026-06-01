Police Bust Kidnap, Robbery Syndicates, Recover Rifle, Motorcycles, Stolen Livestock in Jigawa

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, thieves, and cattle rustlers in a series of operations across the state, recovering a fabricated AK-47 rifle, three motorcycles, and six stolen sheep.

The Command said the arrests were part of its ongoing crackdown on criminal activities aimed at safeguarding lives and property across the state.

The state police spokesperson, SP Shi’isu Lawan Adam, said yesterday that detectives from the State Intelligence Department on May 22 arrested three suspects identified as Musa, also known as Kala, 45, of Fateka Settlement; Manu Abdullahi, 30, of Mashin Bura Village in Malam Madori Local Government Area; and Yusuf Ibrahim, 35, of Marke Village in Kaugama Local Government Area.

According to the police, the suspects are believed to be members of an armed robbery syndicate responsible for a series of attacks within the Hadejia Emirate.

A search conducted at Ibrahim’s residence led to the recovery of a fabricated AK-47 rifle. Police said investigations are continuing to track down other members of the group and recover additional weapons.

In a separate operation on May 23, police uncovered an alleged kidnapping plot and arrested Adamu Gari, 55, of Zabo Kafi Village in Kafin Hausa LGA, and Abdullahi Adamu, 40, of Fatiske Village in Jama’are Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects, alongside other accomplices, were allegedly involved in the planned abduction of two individuals from Jama’are town in Bauchi State. Police said the suspects were arrested before the plot could be carried out and are assisting investigators.

On the same day, operatives attached to the Gwaram Division arrested two suspected thieves linked to the theft of two sheep.

The suspects, identified as Mustapha Badamasi, 30, of Innakawa Village, and Khalid Zubairu, 20, of Kofar Kuka, were arrested following intelligence-led operations. Police recovered the stolen animals and a Bajaj motorcycle allegedly used during the theft.

Later that day, officers from the Taura Division arrested two suspected animal rustlers, Sulaiman Isa, 18, and Ibrahim Muhammad, 30, both of Yanyanga Settlement, and recovered four sheep believed to have been stolen.

The suspects were subsequently charged in court, police said.

The Police Command also reported the arrest of three suspected armed robbers following intelligence that a gang had mounted an illegal roadblock along the Ringim-Chaichai Road on May 26 with the intention of attacking motorists.

One suspect, Haruna Adamu, was arrested at the scene, while two others, Ja’o Muhammad, 55, of Komaye Village, and Ja’o Sabo, both from Ringim Local Government Area, were apprehended during follow-up operations.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

In another breakthrough, police and local vigilantes recovered a Boxer motorcycle on May 27 that had earlier been stolen during an armed robbery attack.

Efforts are continuing to apprehend those responsible.

On May 29, operatives recovered another abandoned Boxer motorcycle in Laraba Village, Dutse Local Government Area, after suspected criminals fled on sighting security personnel.

The police believe the motorcycle was intended for criminal activities.

The state Commissioner of Police, Haruna A. Yahaya, commended officers involved in the operations and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to maintaining security across the state.

He urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to assist law enforcement agencies in preventing and combating crime.

“The Command remains resolute in its determination to rid the state of criminal elements and ensure a safe and secure environment for all residents,” the statement said.