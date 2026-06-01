Prayer and Support for Nigerian Armed Forces Condemns Abduction of Retired Major General R. Abubakar, Wife

Chiemelie Ezeobi

A non-governmental organisation, Prayer and Support for the Nigerian Armed Forces and Other Security Agencies (PSNAFOSA), has condemned the abduction of former Director of Defence Information, Major General Rabe Abubakar (Rtd.), and his wife by suspected kidnappers in Katsina State.

According to the Convener of the organisation, Ambassador Mary Abayomi Fatile, the abduction is unfortunate, disturbing, and a direct attack on a patriotic Nigerian who devoted his life to the service of the nation.

According to reports, Major General Abubakar and his wife were abducted while travelling to Katsina along the Matazu Local Government Area axis of Katsina State.

Their driver reportedly escaped from the attackers with gunshot injuries, while the victims’ red Peugeot 406 vehicle was later found and parked at the Matazu Division of the Nigeria Police Force.

Ambassador Fatile called on the Federal Government, security agencies, and all relevant authorities to intensify efforts towards securing the immediate and unconditional release of the retired senior military officer and his wife.

“Major General R. Abubakar served this nation with dedication, professionalism, and loyalty throughout his military career.

” It is therefore painful to witness such a distinguished officer and his wife subjected to this traumatic experience. We urge the government and security agencies to deploy all necessary resources to ensure their safe rescue,” she said.

The organisation also expressed concern over the continued insecurity affecting different parts of the country, particularly the recent abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State.

Ambassador Fatile appealed to authorities to expedite efforts to secure the release of the affected children, stressing that they represent the future of Nigeria.

“The children must be rescued without delay. They are the future leaders of our nation, and every effort must be made to guarantee their safety and protect their right to education,” she added.

The Convener further appealed to those responsible for the kidnappings to reconsider their actions and release all victims unharmed.

“Nigeria has never been known for this level of insecurity and criminality. We appeal to those behind these acts to stop and embrace peace. The pain inflicted on families, communities, and the nation is immeasurable,” she said.

PSNAFOSA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting members of the Armed Forces and other security agencies through prayers, advocacy, and public enlightenment, while urging Nigerians to cooperate with security agencies in the collective fight against crime and insecurity.