Rental Professionals Society Holds Annual Conference

Rental Professionals Society of Nigeria (RPSN), the umbrella organisation for event rental companies and practitioners in Nigeria, will hold its annual conference in Lagos from June 8 to 11, 2026.

According to RPSN National President and Chief Executive of Jason Davids Rental and Events Limited, Mrs Taiwo Oderinlo, the conference, which is “ The Events Rental Expo 3.0,” has as its theme, “Legacy, Luxury and Longevity. “

She stated that “the schedule of activities include media parley on June 8; corporate social responsibility with donations to Lagos Food Bank on June 9; annual conference and Ojude RPSN the grand ethnic dinner on June 11, and the exhibition between September 21 and 22,2026.”

RPSN Public Relations Executive and Chief Executive Luxury Rental by Berry, an arm of The Berry Place , Mrs Bukola Uviase added that “RPSN Expo 3.0 is the gathering of leading rental professionals and companies in Nigeria and provides the platform for the advancement, support and empowerment of rental service providers across the nation, helping them to think legacy, as they position their businesses for growth. ”