  • Monday, 1st June, 2026

Rental Professionals Society Holds Annual Conference

Nigeria | 20 minutes ago

Rental Professionals Society of Nigeria (RPSN), the umbrella organisation for event rental companies and practitioners in Nigeria, will hold its annual conference in Lagos from  June 8 to  11, 2026.

According to RPSN National President and Chief Executive of Jason Davids Rental and Events Limited, Mrs Taiwo Oderinlo, the conference, which is “ The Events Rental  Expo 3.0,” has  as its theme,  “Legacy, Luxury and Longevity. “

She stated that “the schedule of activities include media parley on June 8; corporate social responsibility with donations to Lagos Food Bank on June 9; annual conference and Ojude RPSN the grand ethnic dinner on June 11, and the exhibition between September 21 and 22,2026.”

RPSN Public Relations Executive and Chief Executive Luxury Rental by Berry, an arm of The Berry Place , Mrs Bukola Uviase added that “RPSN Expo 3.0 is the gathering of leading rental professionals and companies in Nigeria and provides the platform for the advancement, support and empowerment of rental service providers across the nation, helping them to think  legacy,  as they position their businesses for growth. ”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.