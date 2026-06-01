Odu’a Investment Inaugurates Glanvills Enthoven House

Sunday Okobi

Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL) has unveiled the Glanvills House (Glanvills Enthoven Insurance Brokers and Pensions Consultants Limited), one of its subsidiaries, for enhanced client experience, operational efficiency, and brand visibility, “a landmark that signals stability and ambition.”

At the official inauguration ceremony, which took place at its headquarters in Lagos yesterday, the Chairman of OICL, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, expressed a deep sense of pride over what he described as a historic moment for the company and its mother company.

According to him, “Today is not just about cutting a ribbon or opening a door. It is about celebrating vision, resilience, and the unwavering commitment to excellence that defines the Glanvills brand and, indeed, the entire Odu’a Investment Group.

“This new office building, strategically located at 64, Ikorodu Road, Fadeyi, Lagos, is a bold statement of growth. It marks a significant milestone in the journey of Glanvills – a journey that began decades ago as a trusted insurance broker and pensions consultant, and which today stands stronger than ever.

“For Odu’a Investment Company Limited, this unveiling is a proud moment. Glanvills is our flagship insurance brokerage subsidiary company, and what we witness here today is a physical manifestation of our collective resolve to expand, to modernise, and to deliver superior value to our clients and stakeholders.”

Ashiru commended the entire Board of Directors of Glanvills, adding:: “Your foresight, dedication, and prudent stewardship have brought us to this day. I also commend the Managing Director, Dr. Olasupo Falana, and every staff member of Glanvills. Your labour and professionalism have built this house, not just in bricks and mortar, but in trust and reputation.”

He charged Glanvills management and staff to see the unveiling as a launchpad for greater things. “Let this space foster deeper client relationships, drive innovation in insurance broking and pensions consulting, and become a centre of excellence in service delivery.

“Our group’s vision is clear: to reposition every subsidiary for competitiveness and operational excellence. Glanvills must continue to lead, to innovate, and to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

“This building is now officially open for business. But beyond the ceremony, let us remember that a building is only as great as the people who work in it and the values they uphold. I therefore dedicate this New Glanvills House to: Service – putting clients first; Integrity-doing what is right always; and Excellence-striving for the best in all things. Congratulations to Glanvills and Odu’a Investment. May This Office Bring forth prosperity, partnerships, and progress for many years to come,” concluded.

In his remark, the Group Managing Director of OICL, Mr. Abdulrahman Yinusa, who expressed pride to witness what determination, strategic focus, and teamwork can achieve, said the new Glanvills House is not just an asset in books, but a bold declaration that Odu’a Investment subsidiaries are rising to compete, lead, and endure.

While narrating the trajectory of the success of the company, Yinusa disclosed that: “When we began the journey of repositioning Odu’a Investment, we made a deliberate choice: to invest in our subsidiaries, strengthen their operational bases, and give them the tools to excel in competitive markets. Glanvills was identified as a key growth driver in our financial services cluster. Today, that decision yields this edifice.

“This new office at 64, Ikorodu Road, Fadeyi, is not merely an upgrade in address. It means: ‘Enhanced client experience-modern spaces for deeper engagement; operational efficiency-co-located teams, better workflows; brand visibility-a landmark that signals stability and ambition; and Staff pride and productivity-a conducive environment for excellence. For our clients, this translates to faster response times, more professional service, and greater trust.”

He noted that Glanvills in the Odu’a Investment Portfolio is a licensed insurance broker and pensions consultant with decades of pedigree, adding that “under Dr. Olasupo Falana’s leadership, the company has recorded improved underwriting standards, client retention, and innovative product offerings. This new office is our collective investment in that momentum.

“We are equally proud of Glanvills’ national footprint-from Abuja to Port Harcourt, Jos, Ibadan, and Kano. Lagos now has a fitting headquarters to anchor that network.”

The he charged the management and staff of the company that: “This building is a tool, not a trophy. Use it to: Deepen relationships with corporate and individual clients; leverage technology to deliver pensions and insurance solutions faster; remain ethical and client-first-that is the Odu’a way.

“To the management: I expect this inauguration to translate into measurable growth in market share, client satisfaction scores, and profitability. We will track, and we will celebrate results.”

Meanwhile, the Managing Director/CEO of Glanvill Enthoven Group, Dr. Olasupo Falana, in his speech, said Glanvill Enthoven Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers Limited is a true landmark of vision and excellence.

He said: “Today is not merely about unveiling a beautiful structure, it is about celebrating a journey. A journey of resilience, transformation, excellence, and enduring legacy. Every great institution has a story. Some stories fade with time, but some continue to grow stronger through generations. The story of Glanvill Enthoven is one of those rare stories.

“Decades ago, the Glanvill Enthoven name was established in London by visionary insurance merchants and underwriters who believed in professionalism, integrity, and global enterprise. In 1957, the company extended its operations into Nigeria to provide insurance and risk

management services during a period of growing commercial and economic activity in West Africa. But as Nigeria evolved, so did the destiny of this company. At a defining moment in our nation’s history, visionary Nigerian leaders recognized that true national growth required indigenous participation in key sectors of the economy.”

According to Falana, “As we inaugurate this facility today, we are also opening the door to a new chapter in our corporate journey, a chapter driven by innovation, technology, operational excellence, and stronger customer engagement. The world of insurance and financial services is changing rapidly. Clients today demand speed, transparency, innovation, and reliability. “Our responsibility is not only to meet those expectations but to exceed them.

This new head office has therefore been designed not only as a place of work but as a centre of collaboration, innovation, professionalism, and excellence. It is truly a Landmark of Vision and Excellence, representing our readiness to compete and thrive in a rapidly changing business environment

environment.

“To our valued clients and partners, we thank you sincerely for your trust and loyalty throughout the years. Many of you have walked this journey with us across generations. Your confidence in our services has been the foundation of our growth and success.

“May it deepen our commitment to professionalism and ethical conduct,

and may it serve as a lasting symbol of the remarkable journey of Glanvill Enthoven Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers Limited.”