ADC Declares Ogundipe Winner of Ogun Guber Primary

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Primaries Electoral Committee, Mr. Adeniyi Adams, yesterday declared that Dr. Biodun Collins Ogundipe scored the highest number of votes in the governorship primary conducted in Ogun State last week.

Adams disclosed at a news conference he addressed in Abeokuta, Ogun State, that Ogundipe scored 9,370 votes as against 6,812 and 2,349 scored by Jimmy Lawal and Dr Marie Odusola, respectively.

He said votes in two local government areas of Sagamu and Ijebu East were cancelled due to overvoting and mutilation of results, while there were reruns of the election in Yewa South and Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Areas.

He said all decisions concerning the conduct of the primaries were taken with the approval of the agents of the three aspirants and their principals.

Adams said with the results of the primary election conducted by direct primary in the 20 local government areas in Ogun State, Ogundipe is the winner of the state governorship primary.

The chairman of the Electoral Committee said the clarification became necessary to set the record straight on who actually won the primary election.

Adams, who presided over an 11-member committee that also supervised all primaries held in Ogun State, said all three aspirants were aware of the procedure of the election.

He noted that it was unfair for anyone to declare himself the winner of an election outside of what the committee did.

He said: “As the chairman of the Electoral Committee of the ADC primary elections, I was the one authorised by the party to announce the final results of the election. Whatever anyone else had done is not authorised.

“I have written my report concerning the primary election and have submitted the same to the national secretariat of the party.

“I am addressing this conference to guide against misinforming members of the public about the actual results of the governorship primary.”

He said that, like in any other political party, there are bound to be disagreements, saying that the party is open to reconciliation among aggrieved aspirants and members.

Adams admonished leaders and members of the party to maintain peace and remain committed to the party so that ADC can win the 2027 elections convincingly.