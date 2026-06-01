Delta NDC  House Candidate, Sheriff Mulade, Appreciates Electorate

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The winner of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) primary election for Warri federal constituency, Chief Sheriff Mulade, has expressed profound gratitude to party delegates, supporters, and constituents for the overwhelming support that secured his victory in the keenly contested primary election held last Friday in Delta State.

In a statement personally signed by him and issued yesterday, Mulade described the outcome of the election as a demonstration of the confidence, trust, and acceptance reposed in him by the people of Warri federal constituency.

The environmental rights activist and peace advocate said he remains humbled by the mandate entrusted to him and assured constituents that he would prioritise their interests through effective, people-oriented, and responsive representation if elected at the general election.

According to him, the victory belongs not just to him but to every resident of the constituency who believes in the ideals of good governance, unity, and sustainable development.

“I deeply appreciate all those who participated in the electoral process, especially the delegates, supporters, and well-wishers who stood firmly behind my aspiration. Your support, trust, and confidence mean a great deal to me,” he stated.

Mulade called for unity, peaceful coexistence, and collective progress among the three major ethnic nationalities that make up the constituency-the Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo- stressing that the future of Warri federal constituency depends on collaboration and mutual inclusiveness.

He noted that the outcome of the primary election reflects the people’s desire for inclusive leadership, grassroots-driven representation, and a renewed commitment towards addressing the developmental needs of the constituency.

“I dedicate this victory to God Almighty and all the people of Warri federal constituency, whom I seek to serve. This mandate is a call to greater responsibility, and I assure you that I will not let you down.

“Together, we shall build a constituency where every community has a voice and every citizen has a stake in our collective progress,” Mulade added.

The NDC candidate also urged party members and supporters to remain united and focused as the party prepares for the next phase of the electoral process, emphasising that victory can only be sustained through solidarity, commitment, and a shared vision for the development of Warri federal constituency.