CMD Trains Small Business on Digital Marketing

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Acting Director General of the Centre for Management Development (CMD), Dr. Modinat Olusoji, has advised operators of small business to develop effective marketing strategies that would enable them to take their products and services to desired target audience.

Olusoji gave this advice this week during the CMD’s free seminar on “Effective Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses,” which was held in Lagos.

She said: “Effective marketing strategies are critical for businesses to reach their target audience, build brand awareness and drive sales. However, with rapid technological advancement and changing consumer behavior, marketing has become more challenging.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Director, Entrepreneurship and Business Development, Mrs. Olanike Adeyemo, told small business operators that remaining competitive in today’s digital age required keeping pace with the latest marketing trends.

Adeyemo said: “With the rise of social media and mobile devices, consumers have become more connected and informed than ever before. This has created new opportunities for businesses to reach their target audience through channels such as influencer marketing, content marketing and social media advertising.”

The Chief Executive Officer, Canannvile Digital Solution, Mr. Akin Sobowale, in his keynote speech said that marketing is about understanding the competitive market place.

According to Sobowale, this would enable business operators “to tap into key trends, identifying something people or businesses want, developing products that meet the needs at the right price and promoting the products in the right place and at the right time.