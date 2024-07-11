Tinubu, Abbas, Makinde Mourn House Member, Akinremi, Who Passed at 51

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family of the lawmaker representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, late Hon. Olaide Akinremi, who passed away on Wednesday at 51.

The late Akinremi was a two-term lawmaker and member of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu, in a release by his media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, also commiserated with members of the National Assembly, friends, and associates of the deceased over the loss. He prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and strength for his family at this difficult time.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, also expressed sadness over the death of Akinremi.

Abbas, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, said he was shocked to receive the news of the death of Akinremi.

Describing the late legislator as a patriotic and dedicated Nigerian, who represented his people with zeal, the speaker said Akinremi would be sorely missed.

Abbas announced the demise of Akinremi at a brief plenary session on Wednesday.

Oyo State Governor ‘Seyi Makinde equally expressed shock at the death of Akinremi.

The governor described the death of the lawmaker as unexpected, and said he was someone he could vouch for as having the interest of Oyo State and Nigeria at heart.

Makinde spoke at the Ibadan airport, where he also met with the House of Representatives delegation on the death of the lawmaker.

Makinde prayed God to grant his family and the state the strength and fortitude to bear the loss.