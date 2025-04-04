Oke Ode Youth Forum Commends Tinubu for Appointing Ojulari NNPCL GCEO

•As northern pressure group condemns dominance of one ethnic group

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The youth of Oke Ode Community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, under the aegis of Oke Ode Elite Development Youth Forum, have commended President Bola Tinubu on the recent appointment of Bashir Ojulari, a native of the community, as Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

However, a northern pressure group, League of Northern Democrats (LND), expressed concern over the recent management changes at NNPC, stating that it is dominated by the Yoruba ethnic group.

In a statement signed by LND spokesman Ladan Salihu, the group said much as it acknowledged the president’s powers to make appointments as he deemed fit, it saw the dominance by an ethnic group as worrisome.

in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by President of Oke Ode Elite Development Youth Forum, Imam Sherifudeen Ajao, the forum described Ojulari’s appointment as a momentous occasion for the entire people of Oke Ode.

The forum highlighted Ojulari’s outstanding track record and dedication, which they said earned him the prestigious role.

They stated, “We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for identifying and appointing capable and talented individuals like Engr. Ojulari.

“His journey has been an inspiration to many, and his new role as the CEO of NNPCL is a testament to his hard work, integrity, and commitment to excellence.

“This appointment aligns with President Tinubu’s policy of seeking out and empowering the best talents across all sectors.”

The forum said they were confidence that with Ojulari’s brilliant academic background and extensive experience in the oil and gas industry, he will lead NNPCL to greater heights, in line with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Additionally, the forum extended its congratulations to the governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, on the appointment of the first illustrious son of Kwara to lead NNPCL.

It said, “We also congratulate the sons and daughters of Oke Ode, both at home and in the diaspora, for producing the first person from Kwara State to head the NNPCL since its establishment. This is a landmark achievement that brings pride to our community.”

The forum prayed that the milestone would mark the beginning of greater opportunities and development for the people of Oke Ode and Kwara State, at large.

The group stated, “We are confident that under your leadership, NNPCL will reach even greater heights, contributing immensely to the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s energy sector. We celebrate with Engr. Ojulari today and wish him all the wisdom, strength, and success needed to make a lasting impact in this role.”

On its part, a miffed League of Northern Democrats said the dominance of a single ethnic group (the president’s own ethnic group) in key government positions raised worry.

According to the group, “When one ethnic group monopolises government positions it risks marginalising other groups.”

Salihu said such marginalisation could lead to feelings of disenfranchisement and exclusion.

The group said, ‘’Exacerbation of ethnic tensions with the perception of favouritism can intensify existing ethnic divisions and undermine national unity.”

The league stated that dominance of one ethnic group, “Risks of corruption and nepotism.”

It said a homogenous appointment process might foster an environment where nepotism and favouritism prevailed, potentially leading to corruption and the prioritisation of narrow ethnic interests over the common good.’’

The LND said, ‘’Dominance by one ethnic group can result in uneven distribution of resources and opportunities, thereby exacerbating economic disparities and social inequalities, and fuelling resentment among marginalized groups.

“Such lopsided appointments not only undermine the principles of democracy, and equitable representation, but are also unconstitutional as they defy the federal character principle of our nation.”

The northern democrats called on the federal government to not only adopt a more inclusive approach in future appointments but also one that fully reflected Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and political landscape.

It said the government could rejig the already existing appointments with a view to balancing the equation.

The group said that was essential to ensuring unity, cohesion and accountability across all levels of government.