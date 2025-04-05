Tinubu Mourns Bauchi-Based Islamic Cleric, Tanshi

. NSGF chairman Gov Yahaya expresses sadness over his demise

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of Bauchi-based Islamic cleric, Dr. Idris Abdulaziz Dutsen Tanshi, who passed away in the early hours of yesterday at 68.

The President, deeply moved by the loss, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the cleric contributed to moulding millions of youths and other Muslim faithful on the tenets of Islam.

Similarly, the Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday they received with deep sadness the news of the passing of prominent Islamic scholar and preacher, Dr. Tanshi, who died in the late hours of yesterday in Bauchi after a brief illness.

President Tinubu extolled Dr. Tanshi’s efforts in countering the spread of violent extremism, especially in the early days of the Boko Haram conflict.

He said the Muslim faithful would greatly miss the cleric’s trenchant voice, calling for moral rectitude and probity.

While praying for the repose of Tansi’s soul, President Tinubu urged his family and followers to find solace in his good work.

In a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, Governor Yahaya described Dr. Idris as a respected cleric and preacher, whose immense contributions to Islamic scholarship and nurturing a society rooted in faith and righteousness, remain invaluable.

The NSGF Chairman said the demise of the Sheikh is a huge loss, not only to his family and the people of Bauchi State, but also to the field of Islamic scholarship, especially for those who drew inspiration from his wisdom and guidance.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the government of Bauchi State and the Muslim Ummah.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant Dr. Tanshi Aljannat Firdaus and give his loved ones the strength to bear this profound loss.