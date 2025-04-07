Tinubu: We’ll Ensure A Well-Trained, Well Equipped, Technology-driven, Modern Police Force

* Outlines decisive measures to improve welfare, working conditions of personnel

* Says FG has institutionalized April 7 as annual National Police Day

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s resolve to ensure a Nigeria Police Force that is well-trained, well-motivated and well-equipped with modern tools and technology to effectively combat crime in Nigeria.

This, he said, had become necessary to ensure the nation’s security forces are constantly “steps ahead of those who threaten the peace, welfare and prosperity” of the nation.

Speaking on Monday during the maiden edition of the National Police Day celebrations, which climaxed a week-long activities to mark the 2025 Police Week at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the president formally announced the institutionalisation of April 7 every year as National Police Day to honour fallen heroes of the force and also acknowledge the heroics of its personnel.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, declared: “As president, I reaffirm this administration’s steadfast dedication to the welfare and empowerment of the Nigeria Police Force. A secure Nigeria is vital for our collective prosperity, and this vision begins with ensuring that our police force is well-equipped, well-trained and well-motivated.

“We are resolute in our commitment to police welfare and comprehensive reform. To that end, let me assure you that the Federal Government of Nigeria will institutionalise 7th April as an annual celebration of National Police Day, cementing its place in our national calendar and demonstrating our enduring appreciation for the Nigeria Police Force.”

The president outlined decisive measures his administration is currently putting in place to immediately engender an effective and formidable police force, including provision of modern tools and technology to enhance the operations of the force, as well as adequate accommodations, accessible healthcare and quality education for families of police personnel.

“In this light, we are taking decisive steps to improve the conditions under which our police officers serve. Adequate housing, accessible healthcare, and quality education for your children are priorities we are committed to fulfilling.

“These promises will begin to materialise immediately. We are also determined to equip you with modern tools and technology to enhance your effectiveness in combating crime. Furthermore, we will ensure that your salaries and benefits reflect the gravity of your responsibilities and the risks you face daily. Anything less would be unacceptable,” he stated.

President Tinubu assured Nigerians that his government “will leave no stone unturned in ensuring effective policing, the safety of lives and property, and the resolution of internal security challenges such as banditry, insurgency and kidnapping”, maintaining that the administration remains resolute in its mission to restore peace and security across all regions of the country.

Emphasizing the role of the Nigeria Police Force, he described the force as a cornerstone of the nation’s security, the first line of defence against crime, even as he maintained that the police are protectors of the nation’s democracy and the custodians of citizens’ safety.

“Your role is indispensable, and your contributions are immeasurable. Why have we established National Police Day? The answer is straightforward. This day serves to highlight your invaluable service and to honour the officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“To their families, we extend our deepest condolences and our unwavering commitment to preserving their legacy. Let it be clear: 7th April is not merely a date on the calendar. It is a symbol of our enduring partnership and respect for the Nigeria Police Force—a day firmly entrenched in our national consciousness,” President Tinubu added.

He commended the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and his team for what he described as “their remarkable work in advancing reforms aligned with” his administration’s goals, noting that the dedication and commitment of the leadership of the force “are paving the way for a police force that all Nigerians can take pride in”.

Earlier, IGP Egbetokun said beyond commemoration of the day of the establishment of the Nigeria Police Force, the National Police Day offers opportunity to remember fallen heroes and also acknowledge the heroics of men and women of the police in theatres of operation across the country and beyond.

According to him, the day also provides a platform to emphasize the renewed call for excellence, professionalism and respect for human rights, among other virtues that the new police force embodies.

He highlighted the reform agenda of the police force under his leadership, noting that the reforms are hinged on building a force that commands trust and professionalism, enforces justice and promotes national development through enhanced security and policing of the country.

Highpoints of the event were the inspection of the guard by the vice-president, procession by tactical units and other security organisations, and the silent drill display by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.