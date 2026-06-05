FG Recommits to Poverty Reduction as 278,727 Imo Households Get N6.6bn Cash Transfer

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to building a system that restores dignity, creates opportunity, strengthens resilience, and provides sustainable pathways out of poverty for vulnerable Nigerians.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro, gave the assurance in Imo State last Wednesday during a stakeholders’ engagement with beneficiaries of the Household Prosperity and Empowerment Cash Transfer Programme (HOPE-CT).

He applauded President Bola Tinubu for his continued support for those who need it most while creating opportunities for improved livelihoods and sustainable economic participation.

The minister also commended the state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, for his steadfast leadership and commitment to the welfare of Imo people through infrastructure development, economic empowerment, social investment, and support for programmes that directly impact vulnerable households.

Dr. Doro disclosed that a total of two hundred and seventy-eight thousand, seven hundred and twenty-seven households across the twenty-seven local government areas of the state have benefited from the HOPE-CT Programme, with support amounting to six billion, six hundred and thirty-five million, three hundred and fifty-five thousand naira provided to vulnerable households.

“These figures represent far more than numbers. They represent families supported during difficult times, women empowered to improve household livelihoods, young people pursuing economic opportunities, children whose educational needs have been met, and vulnerable citizens who have been allowed to rebuild hope and improve their economic circumstances,” he said.

The minister explained that the working visit to Imo State was an opportunity “to listen, to learn, and to hear directly from beneficiaries themselves.

“This engagement is therefore not about reviewing figures alone. It is about understanding the impact behind those figures. It is about hearing the stories behind the statistics. It is about ensuring that every intervention implemented by the government delivers meaningful outcomes and contributes to the overall objective of reducing poverty and improving lives,” he added.

He said the engagement aligns with the broader vision of building a One Humanitarian – One Poverty Response System. “Our objective is to move beyond fragmented interventions and establish a coordinated framework where programmes complement one another, resources are utilized efficiently, and beneficiaries are supported along clear pathways from vulnerability to stability and ultimately to self-reliance.

“Our goal is not merely to provide assistance but to create opportunities that enable individuals and households to progressively move out of poverty,” the minister stated.

In his remarks, Imo State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Chief Kenneth Okafor, applauded President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership and commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said continues to bring relief, dignity, and renewed confidence to millions of Nigerians.

He confirmed that Imo State successfully carried out the disbursement of cash transfers to over two hundred and seventy-eight thousand, seven hundred and twenty-seven households across the twenty-seven Local Government Areas under the HOPE-CT Programme.

“This remarkable intervention has positively impacted thousands of families by supporting small businesses, improving household welfare, strengthening food security, assisting educational needs, and stimulating economic activities at the grassroots level,” he said.

Addressing beneficiaries, he warned: “This programme is designed for your benefit and empowerment. We, therefore, encourage you to remain committed, law-abiding, and vigilant. Please note that no one should demand money from you in exchange for participation or access to benefits under this programme. Report any form of exploitation, misinformation, or fraudulent activity through the appropriate channels.”

He described the HOPE-CT Programme as “more than a financial intervention; it is a symbol of compassion, responsive governance, and national solidarity.”