Rivers ADC Charges INEC on Free, Fair, Credible 2027 Elections

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with its constitutional responsibility to “conduct free, fair, and credible elections.”

The state Chairman of the ADC, Dr. Chukwudi Dimkpa, who gave the charge in Port Harcourt yesterday, expressed the expectation that the commission would discharge its responsibility professionally.

He said the credibility of the 2027 elections would not only be important for political parties; “it will be important for the stability and democratic future of Nigeria. At the end of the day, Nigerians deserve elections in which every vote counts and every voter matters.

“We acknowledge that there have been concerns and controversies surrounding previous elections, but democracy requires us to continue engaging constructively with the electoral process.

“We will support every effort aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and voter confidence. We will also continue to advocate for strict adherence to electoral laws and procedures.”

Meanwhile, the ADC state chairman urged the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to play down on what he described as the overbearing influence of the ‘Rainbow Coalition’, a political movement associated with the minister.

Dimkpa said that democracy thrives only on competition, and every political party has the constitutional right to seek the mandate of the people.

He said: “While we welcome the emergence of new political movements, the ADC remains focused on building a strong grassroots structure, presenting credible candidates, and offering practical solutions to the challenges facing Nigerians.”

Dimkpa stressed that the strategy of the party was not built around fighting any particular party but around connecting with the people. “Nigerians are increasingly interested in competence, credibility, and capacity.

“We believe that by presenting a clear vision and demonstrating our commitment to good governance, the ADC will remain a formidable force in the political landscape.

“Ultimately, power belongs to the people, not political parties. The party that earns the trust of the people will prevail,” he said.

He noted that ADC remains a people-oriented party with a strong presence across the country. “While individuals may choose different political platforms, the values that made ADC attractive to Nigerians remain intact. Internal democracy, inclusiveness, transparency, and a commitment to national development.

“Political parties will continue to experience alignments and realignments. What remains constant is our commitment to serving the people. We are confident that many Nigerians still see ADC as a credible alternative and a platform for genuine change,” he said.

The ADC chairman stated that the focus of the party would be on the competence, character, experience, and vision of its candidates in a multi-ethnic society like Rivers State.

“We believe Rivers’ people are politically sophisticated enough to look beyond ethnic sentiments and support the candidate who offers the best roadmap for the future. Our candidate will be marketed on merit, capacity, and a clear agenda for development,” he said.

On how to mitigate the federal influence in elections, Dr. Dimkpa said the strongest defence against undue influence is an informed, vigilant, and determined electorate.

“As a party, we intend to strengthen our structures at the ward, local government, and state levels. We will invest heavily in voter education, election monitoring, agent training, and lawful engagement with relevant institutions.

“We also believe that civil society organisations, the media, security agencies, and the international community all have important roles to play in safeguarding democracy,” Dimkpa added.