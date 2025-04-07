Protest Mars National Police Day Celebration in Abuja 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

An early morning protest by the Take-It-Back Movement and other civil society organisations almost ruined the grand finale of the National Police Day celebration, which was held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, rather than participating in the maiden National Police Day celebration in Abuja, had a herculean task controlling protesters who took over a street in Maitama to protest what they described as the police’s systematic suppression of dissenting voices against the incumbent government, hiding under the Cybercrime Act.

Several other police personnel were also deployed to enforce traffic diversion away from the Eagle Square, the venue of the National Police Day celebration.

The diversion led to a heavy traffic congestion on most roads leading to the city centre.

Also, those deployed to control the protesters used tear gas to disperse the peaceful protesters in the Maitama area of Abuja.

The protesters, who had gathered peacefully to express their grievances, were thrown into disarray as the tear gas canisters sent many scurrying for safety.

The protest, which was planned nationwide spearheaded by the Take-It-Back Movement and other civil society organisations, began earlier in the day to draw attention to several national issues.

Key among the concerns raised by the organisers were the alleged misuse of the Cybercrime Act, the worsening economic hardship in the country, and the emergency rule in Rivers State.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions, such as “Stop the repression” and “Let us breathe”.

The publisher of Sahara Reporters and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, was also present at the protest ground to show solidarity with the movement.

Meanwhile, a statement by the state Coordinator of the Take-It-Back Movement, FCT Abuja, Rex Elanu, demanded the immediate release of the arrested members and called for a review of the Cybercrime Act to protect, not punish, online speech.

According to him, “Today, April 7, 2025, members of the Take-It-Back Movement held a peaceful protest around the Transcorp Hilton junction near Unity Fountain in Abuja to mark the national day of resistance against digital censorship and the misuse of the Cybercrime Act to silence dissent.

“During the protest, security operatives arrested two participants, the popular TIB flag bearer and our treasurer, Abosede Imanah. Police officers also seized personal belongings, including protest materials.”

The protest, he said, aimed to highlight the growing concerns over the crackdown on free speech online, where citizens, especially young activists, face harassment and arrest for their digital expressions.

Earlier, in a separate statement, the National Coordinator of the Take-It-Back Movement, Juwon Sanyaolu, said the protest was aimed at resisting the increasing authoritarianism of the current administration and demanding urgent relief for Nigerians battling inflation and insecurity.