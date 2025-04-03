  • Thursday, 3rd April, 2025

Tinubu Departs Abuja for Two-week Working Visit to France

Nigeria | 13 hours ago

•To use period for mid-term appraisal, assess key milestones of his govt

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday departed the nation’s capital, Abuja for Paris, France, on a two-week working visit. 

During the visit, the President, according to a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, would appraise his administration’s mid-term performance and assess key milestones.

He would also use the retreat to review the progress of ongoing reforms and engage in strategic planning ahead of his administration’s second anniversary.

It noted that “this period of reflection would inform plans to deepen ongoing reforms and accelerate national development priorities in the coming year.”

“Recent economic strides reinforce the President’s commitment to these efforts, as evidenced by the Central Bank of Nigeria reporting a significant increase in net foreign exchange reserves to $23.11 billion—a testament to the administration’s fiscal reforms since 2023 when net reserves were $3.99 billion.

“While away, President Tinubu will remain fully engaged with his team and continue to oversee governance activities.  He will return to Nigeria in about a fortnight,” the statement added.

