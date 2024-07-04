  • Thursday, 4th July, 2024

Tinubu Names 9-man Board For CREDICORP

•Appoints Abdul, Nwagba Chairman and MD respectively

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of nine qualified Nigerians as members of the Board of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP).

The new appointments, according to a release issued on Wednesday by presidential spokesperson,  Ajuri Ngelale, is aimed at further expediting action on the process of expanding consumer credit access to Nigerians.

The new appointees include Aderemi Abdul – Board Chairman (Independent Non-Executive Director);  Uzoma Nwagba – Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer; Mrs. Aisha Abdullahi – Executive Director (Credit, Risk & Portfolio)/CRO; Ms. Olanike Kolawole – Executive Director (Operations)/COO; and Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang – Non-Executive Director (MOFI Nominee).

Others are Dr. Peter Iwegbu – Non-Executive Director (NIMC Nominee); Mr. Mohammed Nasiru Abbas – Non-Executive Director (FMITI Nominee); Mr. Marvin Nadah – Non-Executive Director (FCCPC Nominee) and FMF Representative – Non-Executive Director.

The President expected the new members of the Board of the pivotal institutional vehicle to bring their vast experience, competence, and dedication to bear in their functions to achieve CREDICORP’s mandate of accelerating access to consumer credit to millions of Nigerians

