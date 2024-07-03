  • Wednesday, 3rd July, 2024

Tinubu Names 10-man Board For Family Homes Funds Ltd

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

•Appoints Adebise, Muttalab Chairman and MD respectively

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 10 qualified Nigerians to the Board of the Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL).

According to a release issued yesterday by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, the

new appointments are made in furtherance of efforts by the federal government to consolidate activities aimed at energizing the growth opportunities within the real estate sector.

The new appointees include Mr. Demola Adebise, Board Chairman; Mr. Abdul Muttalab, Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director; Mr. Abdullahi Musa, Executive Director (Finance); Mr. Emeka Henry Inegbu, Executive Director (Operations) and Representative of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated – (Non-Executive Director).

Others are five other Non-Executive Directors namely Representative of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mr. Sam Okagbue, Mr. Musa Ahmed, Dr. Eniang Nkang and Ms. Bilkisu Usman.

The President expects that the new members of the board of the important agency will deploy their expertise, experience, and commitment to steer the Family Homes Funds towards achieving its mandate of driving growth and development in the real estate sector.

