Fire Engulfs Christ Embassy Headquarters in Lagos

Sunday Ehigiator

A devastating fire broke out at the headquarters of Christ Embassy, located in the Oregun area of Lagos, Nigeria, in the early hours of yesterday, destroying a great portion of the property.

The blaze, which started in the early hours of the morning, razed a significant portion of the church building.

Sharing a video from the location, Augustine tweeting as Chief_Augustin1 on X.com wrote, “Christ Embassy Church on Billings Way, Oregun, is on fire.

“Serious fire is raging, and men of the Lagos State Fire Service are working hard to put it off. Thank God service hasn’t commenced fully.”

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported, as the fire occurred before the start of church services. However, the cause of the fire remained unknown and is currently under investigation.

The Lagos Fire Service responded promptly to the incident, with firefighters working tirelessly to contain the blaze and prevent its spread to nearby buildings.

Speaking about the incident, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

The Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, in a statement said an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the origin of the fire.

According to Adeseye, the fire outbreak was reported to the Fire and Rescue Service at 07:27hrs and fire fighting units from Alausa and Ikeja fire stations were promptly dispatched and arrived at the scene by 07:36hrs.

“The church auditorium was found to be engulfed in flames. The fire is currently under control. In addition, an excavator is being used to pull down some parts of the building to ensure complete extinguishment and to prevent further structural collapse.

“The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and investigations are underway to ascertain its origin. No casualties have been reported at this time. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” the statement said.

The fire service director also called for calm and assured Lagosians that the fire was under control. She added that no life was lost in the inferno.

“This is to tell Lagosians to be calm, the fire outbreak at Christ Embassy headquarters in Ikeja is under control right now. As at the time of the voice note, no life involved.”

Meanwhile, in reaction to the incident during his sermon yesterday, at the church’s campground in Asese, Ogun State, the President and Founder of Love World Incorporated, better known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, said it was not an accident but an avenue for bigger and better things.

According to him, “Nothing happens in the life of a child of God by accident. During the 2001 Ikeja Cantonment bombing incident, the building vibrated so much and we thought it was going to collapse.

“I thought to myself that if it collapses, I was going to build a bigger, better one. At the end of the day, it didn’t collapse and we called the engineers to see if there was any need to bring it down and rebuild but it was still okay.

“Now that this has happened, we will build a bigger, better, and more glorious one and the devil will lick his wound,” he said.