Mbah Approves Payment of Inherited 8-month Salary Arrears of Education College Workers

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, has approved the payment of eight-month salary arrears valued at over N467m, which were owed the academic, non-academic, and casual staff of the Enugu State College of Education, Technical, ESCET, Enugu, before his administration.

A breakdown of the approval are eight-month salary arrears of 299 academic staff and non-academic staff of ESCET valued at N384m, salary arrears of part-time lecturers valued at N69.2m, and salary arrears of casual staff valued at N13.8m. The total came to N467,061,600.

This, according to government, is in line with Governor Mbah’s promise to turn the state’s education sector around.

It is recalled that the Mbah Administration earmarked N158.78bn, representing 33 per cent of the state’s 2024 budget for the education sector. This is the highest both in terms of per capita and percentage of total budget sum in the country as well as higher than UNESCO’s recommended benchmark of 15 per cent – 20 per cent of total annual budget.

