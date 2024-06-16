In Sallah Message, Tinubu Says Nigerians’ Sacrifices, Expectations will Not Come to Naught

*Atiku, Abbas, Obi, govs, APC, PDP celebrate with Nigerian Muslims, preach peace, love, sacrifice

*DSS urges vigilance, IG orders AIGs, CPs to beef up security

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe, Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan, Laleye Dipo in Minna and James Sowole in Abeokuta

President Bola Tinubu has expressed optimism that the sacrifices and great expectations of the citizens of Nigerians will not come to naught, stressing that propitious outcomes are beginning to manifest with the economy strengthening and vibrancy returning to critical sectors of the economy.



This is as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, and governors of Edo, Ekiti, Ogun, Kwara, Niger and Gombe states have congratulated Muslim faithful on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.



As the Muslim Ummah marks the celebrations, the Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday called for vigilance, just as the Inspector General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun, has directed Commissioners of Police (CPs), and Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to strategically set up the security framework in their Areas of Responsibility (AOR).



In a Sallah message released yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, the president also rejoiced with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, describing it as an event that denotes sacrifice, faith, and obedience to the will of the Almighty.



While congratulating the Muslim faithful, Tinubu prayed to Allah to accept their supplications and acts of obedience.

President Tinubu emphasised that sacrifice and duty are essential ingredients to nation-building, noting that it takes collective purpose, will, and action to bring about great change.



He called on citizens to spare a prayer for the nation for continuous peace and stability while working according to purpose in promoting unity, peace, and progress.



The president acknowledged the sacrifices that Nigerians have made in the past year as his administration sets the nation on a firm pedestal of growth and development.



He reiterated that his administration would continue to prioritise Nigerians’ physical, social, and economic security and would not relent on this noble endeavour.



In his goodwill message to Muslims through a press statement issued yesterday by his media office, Atiku noted that the celebration is not merely a fanfare but an admonition to the people to have forbearance and show compassion in every situation.



“Even in the face of current hard times that many Nigerians are passing through, we must never fail to put trust in God and, more importantly, extend compassion and safety to the vulnerable people around us,” he added.



On his part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, called on Nigerians to continue to pray for their leaders and be supportive of a better Nigeria.



In the message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, he said the celebration is about total submission to higher authority, sacrifice, and charity.



On his part, Obi has urged Nigerian Muslims to draw strength from the teachings of Prophet Ibrahim amid the hardship and suffering going on in the country.



In a statement by his media aide, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, Obi said: “May this Sallah bring us all closer to Allah, to one another, and our true potential as individuals and as a nation.



Amid challenges and uncertainties, let us draw strength from our faith and the teachings of the Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him),” Obi added.



Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has also congratulated the Muslim Ummah in the state and across Nigeria.

The governor called on Muslims to use the opportunity to rededicate themselves to the service of Allah and to do good to humanity.



Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has also tasked Nigerians with perseverance, good neighbourliness, and sacrifice in pursuit of a progressive society.



The governor in a statement issued yesterday, urged Muslim faithful to espouse these virtues which are the hallmark of this season.



Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has also called on Muslim Ummar in Nigeria to use the occasion of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Ibrahim and strive to emulate his unwavering faith, obedience, and dedication to serving the greater good.



He emphasised the importance of submitting to the Almighty God and prioritising spiritual well-being over worldly desires.

Also, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in Gombe State and across the globe.

The governor emphasised the importance of unity, sacrifice, and compassion amid current socio-economic and security challenges.



Similarly, Kwara State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, called on Muslims in the country to allow the lessons of the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir to reflect on their ways of life.



AbdulRazaq, who stated this in Ilorin yesterday in a statement, said: “As a country, we are going through a phase in socioeconomic reforms, which comes on the wings of global economic challenges.”



Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, in his message, has enjoined Muslims to pray for peace in the state and the country as a whole.



In the statement signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Governor Bago urged the Muslim faithful to use the occasion to foster harmonious co-existence, strengthen their devotion, and remain resolute to the will of Allah.



On his part, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, urged Nigerians to seize the opportunity of the festive period to step up prayers for Nigeria to get out of its present situation.



Oyebanji, in his message to the Muslims, expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its challenges.



Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi, has urged Muslims to remember those affected by the current challenges in the country by extending love in solidarity and support for one another.



Ganduje in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, said the “Festival of Sacrifice” is a celebration of faith, obedience, and devotion.



On its part, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged Nigerians to use the occasion to strengthen their dependence on God’s unfailing mercies and reinforce unity, love, brotherly care, mutual respect, and a sense of patriotism in all their dealings.



The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated that this is the only way the nation and its citizens can survive the harrowing economic hardship and life-discounting realities prevalent in the country in the last nine years of the APC-led administrations.



The PDP called on President Tinubu to urgently restore hope by listening to Nigerians and taking a second look at the policies that are suffocating lives in Nigeria.

DSS Urges Vigilance, IG Orders AIGs, CPs to Beef up Security

In a related development, the DSS has called for vigilance, just as the IG, Egbetokun, has directed the CPs, and AIGs to strategically set up the security framework in their Areas of Responsibility (AOR) ahead of the celebrations.



The Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications of the agency, Dr. Peter Afunanya, in a statement, advised celebrants to be cautious and observe all necessary personal security procedures.



“Also, it is strongly advised that while engaging in religious and social activities during the period, celebrants should be cautious and observe all necessary personal security procedures.



“Similarly, operators and patrons of malls, fun places, markets, parks, and railway stations among others are to be vigilant and ensure strict compliance to physical and other security measures required for public safety.



“They should promptly report suspected movements or breaches to appropriate law enforcement authorities.



“On its part, the Service will maintain close collaboration with sister security agencies and indeed other critical stakeholders to ensure smooth and hitch-free celebrations,” Afunanya explained.



On his part, the IG also mandated Zonal AIGs and state Command CPs to deploy human and operational assets to conduct confidence-building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, in residential and industrial areas.



The Force Spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday.



Adejobi added that Police personnel would be deployed at vulnerable points, places of worship, other public recreational places, and around all critical national infrastructure.



He noted that personnel deployed are to perform their duties with discipline, professionalism, decorum, and alertness.