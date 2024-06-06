Need for Media Vigilance in Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference 

Every May 31, the World No Tobacco Day is marked globally. This year, the theme “Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference,” aims to pressure governments to implement policies to prevent children from becoming replacement smokers. It was on that premise that Renevlyn Development Initiative, RDI, and Vital Voices for Africa, VVA, recently held a virtual discussion to highlight the role of the media in tackling youth tobacco addiction, Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

Globally, the World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) is held every May 31 and it is targeted at informing the public on the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies, what WHO is doing to fight the tobacco epidemic, and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations.

But how did that day come to be? The Member States of the World Health Organisation created World No Tobacco Day in 1987 to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and disease it causes.

In 1987, the World Health Assembly passed Resolution WHA40.38, calling for April 7, 1988 to be a “a world no-smoking day.” In 1988, Resolution WHA42.19 was passed, calling for the celebration of World No Tobacco Day, every year on 31 May.

Global Burden of Tobacco Use

Tobacco use as studies have shown, is the single most preventable cause of death globally. Tobacco kills up to half of its users. By 2030, the World Health Organisation (WHO) projects that tobacco will kill more than 8 million people every year, with most of the deaths occurring in low and middle-income countries.

Tobacco is a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases.

Collaboration to Address Youth Tobacco

Addiction

This year, the theme was “Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference,” and it was aimed at putting pressure on governments to implement policies to prevent children from becoming replacement smokers.

To mark the 2024 WNTD, a virtual discussion was organised by Renevlyn Development Initiative (RDI), a Nigerian non-governmental organisation that works with indigenous communities and grassroots groups to expose and challenge corporate impunity, unsound environmental practices and human rights violations; and Vital Voices for Africa (VVA) for media to address the pressing issue of youth tobacco addiction and the predatory tactics of the tobacco industry.

In the session, 57 journalists from 20 countries were taken through effective tobacco control reporting. The countries represented were Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, DRC, Ghana, Guinea Conakry, Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Togo, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

The event featured key presentations and discussions with journalists across Africa, emphasising the role of media in combatting tobacco use among children, as well as how the tobacco industry targets children in Nigeria and Zambia, and provisions of the WHO-FCTC related to the health and rights of children.

The session also presented an opportunity for Development Gateway to highlight the lack of sufficient data on adolescent smoking in Africa, and to present its DaYTA initiative.

Reiterating that the WNTD is marked to mobilise governments and genuine stakeholders in public health across the world to take actions to prevent deaths, diseases and disabilities associated with tobacco use, the organisers said it was also an occasion to expose the antics of the tobacco industry to undermine public health through its lethal products and to pressure national governments to implement comprehensive policies to prevent the tobacco industry from grabbing the lungs of our children as replacement smokers.

Need to Shield Children from Tobacco

In his speech, Caleb Ayong, Executive Director of Vital Voices for Africa (VVA) said the annual observance of the World No Tobacco serves “as a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to protect the health and well-being of our communities, especially our youth. The theme for this year resonates deeply: “Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference.”

“As we step into this critical conversation, let us recognise that our actions today will shape the future for generations to come. We at Vital Voices for Africa are committed to ending the manipulative tactics and strategies of the tobacco industry targeting youths whom we know very well are seen by the tobacco industry as replacements for the 8 million people who die every year from tobacco-related causes.

“The tobacco industry’s tactics are cunning—targeting our youth, enticing them with flavored products, and perpetuating addiction. But we stand united against this predatory marketing. Our mission is clear: shield our children from the clutches of tobacco, empower them with knowledge, and advocate for policies that prioritise their health.”

Ayong also linked tobacco control to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), noting that tobacco use undermines health and welfare goals. “Nearly 9 out of 10 smokers start before the age of 18, making the industry’s youth-targeted marketing particularly harmful,” he said.

Also speaking, Oluchi Joy Robert highlighted how transnational tobacco companies exploit Nigeria’s large youth population. The industry’s tactics include appealing packaging, covert advertising in media, flavored products, and easy accessibility via online platforms.

“The economic burden of smoking is significant, with a large portion borne by developing countries,” she noted, calling for robust data collection to inform policy.

Earlier, Executive Director, Renevlyn Development Initiative (RDI), Philip

Jakpor stated that research shows that about one-third of youth experimentation with tobacco results from industry marketing and advertising.

He said: “Research shows that about one third of youth experimentation with tobacco occurs as a result of tobacco industry marketing and tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship. Worldwide, 78 per cent of young people aged 13-15 years report regular exposure to some form of tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship.

“More recent researches show that children as young as 10 are also getting inducted into smoking due to their exposure to the internet and other factors that we will hear about today.

“In ensuring our governments take the WNTD message for this year seriously, the media must play a strategic role in exposing what the industry does and most importantly, write or broadcast incisive reports to elicit policy level interventions. It is the media that must put our governments on their toes to ensure they do not shirk their primary responsibility of protecting our children.

“This understanding informed our organising this capacity building discussion to further hone the reporting skills of participants. We are happy that this event has brought the different regions and countries of Africa together to speak with one voice on one issue of primary concern.”

Achieng Otieno presented on the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and its alignment with children’s rights.

The FCTC includes measures like bans on advertising targeting minors, smoke-free policies, and access to education about tobacco risks. “Children have the right to breathe clean air and be free from the harms of tobacco,” Otieno emphasised.

The Role of the Media in Tobacco Control

For Jakpor, the role of the media in tobacco control cannot be overstated. From producing captivating reports on youth tobacco smoking to the MPOWER package of the WHO, which focuses on six effective measures to reduce demand for tobacco products.

While the W denotes the “Warn about the dangers of tobacco“, which is a role that the media is tasked with carrying out, Jakpor added that the media shapes tobacco-related knowledge, opinions and influences individuals and policy-makers.

For signatories to the WHO –Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC), mass media anti-tobacco campaigns are key components of their TC programmes, he added.

Shedding light on where to get tobacco stories that concern children, he listed tobacco farms and factories; social media platforms, hospitals, schools, entertainment centres, homes of victims and even shopping malls.

On who to interview, he said for stories to be seen as credible, the right people should be interviewed like tobacco farmers, students, children themselves, parents, medical professionals, government officials, victims of tobacco use, tobacco control groups, and

teachers, among others.

He however charged journalists to remember that good stories must also go with the right pictures or videos like resonating ones like child slavery in tobacco farms, secret smoking parties and other largely documented pictures in Nigeria.

Above all these, he said a journalist must have passion to expose what the industry has to hide in annual reports, allies internal reports, news sources, newsletters, annual general meetings, and social media accounts.

In his charge to journalists, Caleb said they hold immense power—the power of the pen, the lens, and the microphone. “Your words can ignite change, expose industry lies, and inspire action. Today, let us pledge to amplify the voices of our youth, to unmask the tobacco industry’s deception, and to create a world where every child breathes freely.

“Together, we can turn the tide. Let us be the storytellers who illuminate the path toward a tobacco-free future. Thank you for joining us on this crucial journey.”

In essence, the webinar was a powerful reminder of the media’s role in shaping public health policies and protecting the next generation from the dangers of tobacco.