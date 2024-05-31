Troops Neutralise Six Bandits in Kaduna, Arrest Three Suspected Informants

. Police parade 10 suspected traffickers, rescue 21 minors in Sokoto

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Troops of the 1 Division, Nigerian Army and Operation Whirl Punch, have neutralised six bandits and arrested three suspected informants Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

This is just as the Sokoto State police Command yesterday paraded 10 suspected human traffickers, including nine females and one male, for allegedly stealing 28 children from different locations in Sokoto State for transactional purposes.

Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in statement yesterday.

Aruwan said the information was made available to the state government in an operational feedback by the military.

The statement said the troops acted on credible intelligence about the activities of terrorist in the general area and conducted a special fighting patrol to Galadimawa general area in Giwa LGA.

“The troops set up an initial position at Sabon Sara village, where it was discovered that insurgents had abandoned a herd of rustled cattle as they hastily escaped from the location.

“The troops recovered the cattle and handed them over to locals before continuing the advance,” the statement said.

“The troops then sighted insurgents at the Market Square of Galadimawa. A swift exchange of fire resulted in six insurgents being neutralised by the troops.

“A further search of the market area led to the arrest by the troops of three suspected collaborators and informants believed to have been offering logistic assistance to the criminal elements.

“Two motorcycles and four mobile phones were also recovered”.

Aruwan said Governor Uba Sani commended the troops, under the leadership of the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army and Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Maj. General M.L.D. Saraso, for the breakthrough.

He added that the governor urged the security forces to pursue a thorough investigation towards dislodging more criminal networks.

He said that special operations will continue in the general area and other locations of interest.

The statement also appealed to locals in frontline communities to continue to volunteer timely intelligence to the nearest security formations.

Aruwan warned those in the habit of providing information to terrorists on the movements of security forces to desist from such unpatriotic action as they are being trailed for diligent prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State police Command yesterday paraded 10 suspected human traffickers, including nine females and one male, for allegedly stealing 28 children from different locations in Sokoto State for transactional purposes..

The Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Ali Hayatu, disclosed this in Sokoto while parading five other suspects arrested for committing various crimes in the state.

According to him, one Kulu Dogonyaro with Elizabeth Ooja boarded commercial vehicle with five children to Abuja.

He said other passengers started suspecting Kulu when one of the breast feeding child was crying instead of her to breastfeed him she was feeding him with powder milk.

Upon reaching Abuja the passengers and the drivers reported the matter to nearby police station, when asked she told them that the children were given to her by their parents to be taken to non-governmental organisation for upkeep.

When Abuja police transferred the case to Sokoto, upon investigation Kulu now implicated other suspects whom she has being selling the children to.

Another suspect is a middle aged man who sold his five biological children to Kulu ranging from N100,000 to N150,000 each.

Also the command paraded three of the suspects who kidnapped a lawyer in early hour of last Sunday at Bado quarter, Sokoto.

According to CP Hayatu when they got the report of the abduction of the lawyer the police Division in Yabo LGA in conjunction with Army and local vigilance swung into action by combing the forest tracing the foot print of the kidnappers.

On sighting the security agencies, the kidnappers opened fire and the joint forces responded leading to the killing of one of the kidnapper while three others were arrested with one fatally injured .

He further said the police also arrested one Shehu Gummi from Zamfara state who killed her lover at Ifeoma guest in , Sokoto

He also said the police arrested a young man who impersonated police and extort money from gullible applicants and their parents that he will help them in this ongoing police recruitment.

He enjoined the general public to report criminals to police or provide them with intelligence information that will lead to their arrest.