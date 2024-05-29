Emirate Tussle: CJN Summons FHC, Kano CJs over Conflicting Court Orders 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has summoned the Chief Judge (CJ ) of the Federal High Court, and his counterpart in Kano State over conflicting orders being issued by courts under them.

The Director of Information, National Judicial Council (NJC), Mr Soji Oye, who confirmed the invite of the CJN to the two head of courts, however stated that detailed information would be released shortly.

Since last week when the Kano State Government repealed the law creating four additional emirates for Kano metropolis, both the federal and Kano State High Courts have being issuing orders that are at variance to the government as well as security agencies.

Justice A. M. Liman had, in an exparte, ordered the security agencies not to implement the new law passed by the state assembly dissolving the Emirates, thereby halting the reinstallation of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

However, the government had gone ahead with the installation, claiming that the restraining order came after the installation of Sanusi, adding that the judge who issued the order was not physically present in Kano.

Besides, they argued that as at 5pm Friday, when the governor signed the bill dissolving the former emirates, it was not possible for the applicant to have filed the suit, made payment and also obtained an enrolled order.

But, following an application from the government, the Kano State High Court, presided over by Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu, issued an injunction restraining the five deposed emirs from parading themselves as emirs and also vacate their respective palaces.

Shortly after, another Federal High Court in Kano, presided over by Justice S. A. Amobeda, issued an order for the eviction of Sanusi II from the Kofar Kudu Palace, reinforcing the authority of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Details later…