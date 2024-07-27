Edo First Lady, Betsy Obaseki, Clamps Down On Suspected Baby Factory Operator, Rescues Five Victims 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has said that the state government will not tolerate any form of baby factory and human trafficking in the state.

Mrs Obaseki made the declaration yesterday before journalists in Benin-City as one of the alleged operators was arrested alongside five of her victims.

The First Lady said that her attention was drawn to the illegal operation at the Ikpoba Hill axis of the state and she immediately swung into action leading to the arrest of the suspect and her victims.

She noted that it is against the law to keep pregnant young girls at unauthorised maternity homes after delivery where their babies will be sold off.

She said the full wrath of the law must fall squarely on the perpetrator, adding that the woman has been operating illegally for two years now.

The governor’s wife added that the state government has made it easy for those interested in adopting a child to do so legally and will not welcome the idea of cutting corners.

She told journalists during the parade that the suspect, Mrs. Jennifer Osagiede, 48, denied running a baby factory.

According to her, the suspect claimed she went to a nursing school but she dropped out along the line.

One of the victims from Imo State, Blessing, 17, said she was hypnotised and raped by a boy and out of shame, her aunty decided to send her to meet the said woman in Benin City.

Blessing, an SS1 student, said she met four other pregnant girls in the home.