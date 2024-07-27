AAPW Celebrates World Mangrove Day, Advocates for Mangrove Conservation in Niger Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

In commemoration of World Mangrove Day, Academic Associates PeaceWorks (AAPW) yesterday joined the global community in celebrating the vital role of mangroves with a call for urgent need for its conservation in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

It noted that mangroves, as unique coastal ecosystems, play a critical role in maintaining the health and balance of the environment.

AAPW, in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its Senior Communication Officer, Success Nwanedo, emphasised that mangroves act as natural barriers against coastal erosion, protect shorelines from storm surges, and provide breeding grounds for numerous marine species.

“Consequently, they are essential in the fight against climate change, a major challenge that has bedevilled our region.

The Niger Delta which is one of the world’s largest mangrove forests, is home to an incredible diversity of flora and fauna.

“Our region’s mangroves support the livelihoods of countless communities, offering resources for fishing and agriculture. Despite their importance, these ecosystems face significant threats from oil spills, deforestation, and industrial pollution,” it stated.

The group added, “As we celebrate World Mangrove Day, Academic Associates PeaceWorks (AAPW)under the leadership of Dr Judith Burdin Asuni, reiterates its commitment to protecting and restoring the mangrove forests of the Niger Delta.

“Through our various projects centred on climate change, we continue to educate local communities and the general public about the ecological and economic importance of mangroves, as well as collaborate with government agencies, NGOs, and stakeholders to implement policies that protect mangrove ecosystems and ensure sustainable practices.

“Through community engagement, we continue to empower local communities with the knowledge to actively participate in mangrove conservation and restoration projects which will help address the challenges posed by climate change.”

AAPW therefore called on all Nigerians, especially those in the Niger Delta, to recognise the invaluable contributions of mangroves to the environment and our future.

“Together, we can ensure that the mangroves of the Niger Delta continue to thrive, safeguarding our coastal communities and preserving our natural heritage,” it noted.