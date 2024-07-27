Nigerian Army Moves to End Arms Proliferation, Cattle Rustling in Plateau 

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has said that it was fashioning modalities to deal with the increasing spate of criminalities including arms proliferation and cattle rustling in Fann District of Plateau State.

A statement by Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 3 Division Nigerian Army, Major Aliyu Danja, noted that the service said this while meeting with stakeholders and community leaders from Fann District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State, at Headquarters 3 Division Nigerian Army and Operation Safe Haven ( OPSH).

Danja, recalled that 3 Division/Operation Safe Haven recently concluded a follow-on operation in Fann District following the killing of an officer of OPSH during a raid at gunrunners’ hideout at Sangasa on 10 July 2024 leading to the recovery of over 30 assorted weapons as well as military accoutrements.

In his opening remarks, the Commander Operation Safe Haven and General Officer Commanding 3 Division, expressed displeasure over the continuous acts of a select few individuals in Fann district which have culminated in loss of lives and property despite efforts to checkmate the ugly trend.

He pointed out that the criminals perpetrating the violence and criminalities in Fann District hibernate within the communities and some are well known to the community members.

The Commander also regretted the negative impact of criminal activities on the stability and security of the district. He added that these criminals were perpetrating these acts for their personal interest and not for the benefit of the community.

He noted that the criminals’ attempt to give ethno-religious colorations to the security situation in the area to incite people to create a favourable condition for their selfish agenda to thrive will be checkmated going forward.

The Commander also implored all to learn to forgive one another of real or perceived grievances, avoid rancour and also advise their wards to always seek peaceful resolution to crisis and follow established procedure to address their grievances.

In their separate remarks, the Gwom Rwei of Gwol, HRH Da Edward Gyang, the Gwom Rwei of Fann, HRH Iliya Dashwei and the Member representing Barkin Ladi State Constituency, Hon. Philip Jwe, said the communities in Fann District have not done enough in their responsibility of guiding their children with good morals.

They apologised for the ugly incident and promised that the perpetrators of criminalities in Fann would be fished out.

The President Berom Youth Moulder Association, Solomon Dalyop, promised to work with youths in the state to support the efforts of troops and other security agencies in their efforts to rid the state of criminalities.