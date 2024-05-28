PHED Strategies to Tackle Electricity Theft

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has said in order to tackle electricity theft and end meter bypass, the company has gone into smart metering.

The new acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PHED, Ochuko Amah, disclosed this yesterday, when the company hosted pupils and students from various schools within Rivers state, for Children’s Day celebration.

Speaking with journalists during the event, held at the head office of the Disco in Port Harcourt, Amah revealed that despite engaging stakeholders on best way to ensure smooth service to their customers, the company has also introduced the smart meter bypass that will prevent any intending electricity theft.

Amah said: “We have done customers engagement, and another thing that can help beyond engaging the customers, we are going into smart meters. When you have smart meters it is difficult to penetrate them.

“It’s a gradual process, it is not something that we are going to do overnight. But a lot of engagement needs to be done because the customers need to know that meter bypass is an offence even in Nigeria, it is a criminal offence because it’s like stealing any other thing.”

To provide a sustained good service delivery to customers within its area of coverage, the PHED managing director said her team will ensure the right thing is done, and continuous engagement with stakeholders.

“For me, it is about ensuring that all stakeholders are satisfied starting from my customers. They are very special to me. For me it is not about collections, it is about ensuring that customers have the best of services.

“The difference I will like to bring to the table is for customers to feel the impact, and know that they are valued, and for them to know that we are not just here to collect funds for our bills, rather we are here to give service. We just want to do the right thing.

“I am somebody who is keen on procedures, I believe that we should ensure that we do the right thing and we should ensure in doing that, everything we do must spell out something that has to do with excellence. It is not just about providing service excellently but ensuring that procedures are followed,” she stated.

Speaking on the programme hosted for pupils and students from private and public primary, secondary schools in the state, Amah said its part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for its host communities, including their valued customers.

She added “Why I chose to celebrate the children today is because they are gifts and the future of Nigeria. We are working for them. We are working to make sure they have a future. When you begin to celebrate and recognise them you are showing them the part to succeed