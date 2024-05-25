Fubara to Detractors: We’ll Channel Our Energy Towards Delivering Good Governance



Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, yesterday, said rather than fighting his detractors who are bent on distracting his government, his administration would rather channel all its energy towards delivering good governance, implementing people-centric policies.



He said his government was determined to execute sustainable impact projects and ensure that dividends of democracy are constantly delivered to the people.

Fubara, who said fighting his detractors would be a waste of energy, stressed that his administration would set a new bar in improving the quality of life and socio-economic status of Rivers people.



He made the assertion, yesterday, during the flag-off of the Okania-Ogbogoro Road project in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

While urging the people of the area to continue to conduct themselves peacefully in the face of all the assaults, the governor said the detractors want his government to miss its goal of achieving a successful government.



“If we fight with them, we will be wasting our energy. So, what we need to do is to continue to do that thing which we have promised our people.

“Our style will be to set a standard that will be above them so that when they come, they will see what we are doing. Everybody will see that it is about the people, and they will say ‘but they are working for the people’. So, that will be our style of leadership,” he said.

Fubara, insisted that the Okania-Ogbogoro Road project would not end at the stage of flag-off but will be completed and inaugurated in the next five months.

According to him, what is important for members of the benefitting communities and their leaders is to give the contractor the necessary support without any act of sabotage to deliver the project on schedule.



Fubara further said: “I know a lot of people are wondering why we decided to think of this particular road now?

“We are already embarking on a very big project in this state, which is the Port Harcourt Ring Road, and a lot of our people are suffering because of the ongoing construction work on the Ring Road. There is pressure on the direct access areas used by the people.

“Most of these roads, this one in particular, is a road that will take some pressure from the main route that we are familiar with, and we thought it wise that it will be proper for us to fix this road at this time,” he explained.



Fubara emphasised: “Fixing this road will improve the economy of the people living here. It will also improve the security status of this environment. So, we are thinking, not just for ourselves, but also thinking for the good of the wonderful people of our State.

“So, I want to say: support us so that we will continue to deliver on our promises. I want to say: stand with us, we will not fail you.”

The governor commended the Chairman of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers State Chapter, Chijioke Ihunwo, for his doggedness, courage and steadfastness in his support for the administration.



Providing the description of the project, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Atemea Briggs, explained that “It was awarded to CCECC Nigeria Limited on April 22, 2024, at the cost of N6.7 billion, and 40 percent of the contract value, amounting to N2.69 billion, has been paid to the contractor as mobilisation fee. The project is expected to be completed in five months.”