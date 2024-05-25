Deposed Emir Bayero Returns to Kano

*Governor orders his arrest, as tension rises

The deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, returned to the ancient city, Satuday morning, two days after his dethronement.

The aircraft carrying the former emir landed at Aminu Kano International Airport at 4:30 am.

On his arrival, Bayero dressed in full royal attire, was received by a large crowd of supporters.

He immediately proceeded to the Gidan Nasarawa palace. The Gidan Rumfa palace is already occupied by the reinstated Emir Muhammad Sanusi II.

Security have been beefed up in the two palaces, within the city.

Supporters of Sanusi and Bayero have lso besieged the palaces, a development that has heighten tension in the city.

Meanwhile, Governor Addo Yusuf has ordered the arrest of the deposed emir.

A statement by the state government said, “As the Chief Security Officer of the state, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest the deposed Emir with immediate effect for disturbing public peace and attempting to destroy the relative peace the state enjoys”.

It added, “The former Emir was smuggled into Kano city last night in an attempt to forcefully return to the palace two days after being deposed by the governor.”

