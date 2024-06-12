Daring Kano Govt, Dethroned Emir Bayero Insists Leading Traditional Sallah Festivals, Invites Districts Heads

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





Apparently daring the Kano State Government, dethroned Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has issued a circular inviting all the district heads to participate in the upcoming traditional Sallah Durbar in the state.

The Circular issued on June 11, 2024, with reference number

KEC/ADM/27C/VOL11, was signed by the Senior Councillor, Galadiman Kano, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, ordering the district heads to attend a special meeting with the dethroned Emir before Sallah.

Bayero, who still occupies the second emir’s house located in Nassarawa Local Government Area, a short distance from the Kano State Government House.

Traditionally, only the substantive emirs are allowed to lead the traditional Sallah festivals such as the Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha celebrations, which stand as a symbol of authority and responsibility as the custodian of the emirate’s traditions and culture.

However, Bayero’s announcement, may further heighten the current emirship tussle on who has the right to lead the traditional Sallah festivals, between the deposed Emir Bayero, and the 16th Emir of Kano Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi 11.

It could be recalled that, there was a speculation during the height of the emirate crisis, when supporters of the deposed emir, insisted that Bayero, would lead Friday prayers at the Kano City Central Mosque, where Emir Sanusi was expected to lead the prayer according to the tradition.

As part of the effort to avert the crisis, the Kano State Government has expressed concern over the occupation of the second palace by the deposed emir, saying that, Bayero constitutes security risk in the state.

The deputy governor of the state, Comrade Aminu Gwarzo, made the plea during a press conference on Monday at Government House, Kano.

Gwarzo, frowned at what he described as unusual movements of thugs and some top APC members who are hell-bent on fomenting trouble in the state.

“He appealed to Mr. President and office of the NSA to investigate the happening in Kano, and evacuate him – “Aminu Bayero” – from his current residence as he is constituting security threat in the state.”

Bayero’s invitation was seen by many, as a move to test his support and loyalty from the general public especially, the district heads whose majority have already pitched their tent with the reinstatement Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.