Senate Stops Fresh Moves to Create New Grazing Routes for Herders

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate, yesterday, rejected fresh moves to create new grazing routes for herders in Nigeria.

Rather, the red chamber unanimously passed a resolution to set up an adhoc committee that would convoke a national summit to find lasting solutions to the constant farmers-herders clashes across the country.

The resolution was sequel to a motion on matter of urgent national importance raised by the senator for Kogi East Senatorial District, Isah Jibrin, on the recent killings by herdsmen in some communities within his constituency.

Jibrin informed his colleagues that Omala Local Government Area had been under recurring attacks by gunmen, leading to killings and destruction of property and farmlands.

He said the development had rendered many of his constituents homeless with no means of sustenance.

He expressed worry that Agojeju Odo, Ajokpachi Odo, Bagaji, and Bagana communities had been ravaged by gunmen, rendering over 30,000 inhabitants of the communities homeless.

The herders action, he added, had led to exodus of inhabitants to other parts of Kogi State.

Jibrin also revealed that on April 30, gunmen attacked Ajokpachi Odo community in Omala Local Government Area, killing no fewer than three persons and rendered the entire community desolate, with no health facility to cater for the deteriorating health conditions of the survivors.

The senate observed a minute silence for the departed souls in Omala.

It urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist the affected communities in Omala with relief materials and other forms of support necessary for their rehabilitation.

While considering the motion, the senate rejected an additional prayer by Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North) which called on the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to create new grazing routes in the country as a panacea to farmer/herder.