Senate Emphasises on Importance of eHealth Devices to Nigeria’s Healthcare Development 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ipalibo Harry Banigo has noted the importance of eHealth devices and digital health solutions in improving Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Senator Banigo emphasised that health is a multilayered activity and a multisectoral collaboration that requires legislators to work together to provide legislation, implement policies, and track funds effectively.

Banigo who is representing Rivers West Senatorial District in the National Assembly made these remarks at the Annual Legislative Summit on Health in Abuja, themed “Improving Legislative Stewardship and Accountability for Universal Health Coverage.”

She highlighted the potential of eHealth devices, especially given Nigeria’s large population and limited healthcare professionals.

In a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, by her Media Team, Banigo said: “We can develop platforms that can be accessed through simple phones, even in remote villages, to provide health education and interventions.

“We are not talking about highfalutin things; we are talking about what will impact communities at the grassroots level, particularly pro-poor initiatives that will benefit vulnerable populations.”

Banigo also stressed the importance of accountability and effective care, encouraging legislators to share knowledge, engage in peer reviews, and exchange information to achieve better health outcomes.

She recalled the cholera outbreak, where basic health education and interventions could have been delivered via mobile phones, preventing preventable deaths.

The 5th Annual Legislative Summit on Health brought together federal and state legislators, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Pate, the World Health Organisation’s representative in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo, and other dignitaries.