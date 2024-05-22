  • Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024

Police Burst Internet Fraud Syndicate

Nigeria | 59 mins ago

George Okoh in Makurdi

Operatives of  the  Benue Police command have burst   an Internet fraud  syndicate and recovered several items.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hassan Yabanet, disclosed this yesterday  as he paraded 35 suspects arrested for various offences.

The police boss said that a detachment of detectives was detailed to ascertain the fraud syndicate which is located at Jerome Hwande Street, Ankpa  Quarters, Makurdi.

He said: “Police detectives were detailed to investigate the case. On 14/5/2024 at about 0600hrs, the following suspects were arrested at the house; one Terpase Luke Denmodi ‘m’ 23years and Avalumun Ayangekaa Dominic ‘m’ 24years.

CP listed items recovered from them to include: seven HP laptops, one Apple note, one  Cannon printer, 15 notes of Ghana cedis, two international passports, and assorted clothes among other items.

The police boss added that the investigation revealed that suspected internet fraudsters who have many social media handles on their phone use them to defraud people of their money.

Other  suspects arrested and paraded were kidnappers,  cultists and armed robbers.

Yabanet warned landlords and hoteliers to be mindful of the kind of people they accommodate, saying that they are also at risk of becoming victims and can be prosecuted for criminal conspiracy.

