BIC Nigeria Donates Academic Materials to Lagos Students 





Funmi Ogundare

As students sit for the ongoing West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) conducted by the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) and Senior School Certificate Examination conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO), BIC has donated writing materials to students in Lagos, to enhance their performance during the examinations.

The effort is part of the organisation’s sustainable development programme, ‘Writing the Future Together’, towards improving learning conditions for 250 million students by the year 2025.

The donation, held at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa Ikeja, was witnessed by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, and BIC representatives, Mr. Adeyemi Ojo and Mr. Patrick Bello, as well as representatives from selected schools.

BIC Nigeria’s Business Development Lead, Adeyemi Ojo, commended the efforts of the Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, saying that the donation has the objective of contributing towards improving learning conditions for the youths by providing them with the necessary writing tools during the most crucial examination period.

He said, “We believe that quality education is fundamental to shaping our nation’s future. We remain committed to supporting the sector. We are confident that working alongside Lagos State Government under the T.H.E.M.E policy agenda will allow us to leverage our initiatives further to support the wider community.”

Alli-Balogun, acknowledged BIC’s significant support.

He said, “We are grateful for BIC’s generosity. As a household name known for high-quality pens, this donation will make a real difference in the lives of our students. We appealed to BIC to explore further collaboration in areas like student scholarships, teacher training, digitalisation of schools, and school infrastructure development that will align with our T.H.E.M.E PLUS agenda.”

Abolaji stated that the provision of education by the government could not be successful with the support of private entities.