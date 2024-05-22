  • Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024

BIC Nigeria Donates Academic Materials to Lagos Students 

Education | 2 hours ago


Funmi Ogundare 

As students sit for the ongoing West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) conducted by the  West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) and Senior School Certificate Examination conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO), BIC has donated writing materials to students in Lagos, to enhance their performance during the examinations.

The effort is part of  the organisation’s sustainable development programme, ‘Writing the Future Together’, towards improving learning conditions for 250 million students by the year 2025.

The donation, held  at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa Ikeja, was witnessed by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, and BIC representatives, Mr. Adeyemi Ojo and Mr. Patrick Bello, as well as representatives from selected schools. 

BIC Nigeria’s Business Development Lead, Adeyemi Ojo, commended the efforts of the Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, saying that the donation has the objective of  contributing  towards improving learning conditions for the youths by providing them with the necessary writing tools during the most crucial examination period. 

He said, “We believe that quality education is fundamental to shaping our nation’s future. We remain committed to supporting the sector. We are confident that working alongside Lagos State Government under the T.H.E.M.E policy agenda will allow us to leverage our initiatives further to support the wider community.” 

Alli-Balogun, acknowledged BIC’s significant support.

He said, “We are grateful for BIC’s generosity. As a household name known for high-quality pens, this donation will make a real difference in the lives of our students. We appealed to BIC to explore further collaboration in areas like student scholarships, teacher training, digitalisation of  schools, and school infrastructure development that will align with our T.H.E.M.E PLUS agenda.”

Abolaji stated that the provision of education by the government could not be successful with the support of private entities. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.