Nigerian Navy Warns against Unauthorised Use of Naval Uniform 

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The High Command of the Nigerian Navy, yesterday cautioned against indiscriminate and unlawful use of its uniform, accoutrements and insignia by unauthorised members of the public.

A statement by Naval Spokesperson, Cdre Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, noted that it has come to the attention of the Nigerian Navy that some individuals, who are not personnel of the military especially the Nigerian Navy, wear naval uniforms, and use its accoutrements and insignia indiscriminately.

He therefore, reminded the public that the unauthorised use of the Nigerian Navy uniform is an offence under Nigerian laws.

Adams-Aliu said: “Specifically, Chapter 12 Section 110 (1) and (2) of the Criminal Code states that “any person who not being a person serving in any of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, wears the uniform or any part of the uniform of such forces, or any dress having the appearance … is guilty of an offence … Accordingly, the public is hereby warned to desist from wearing or appearing in Naval uniforms and accoutrements at all times.”

He said that anyone found in breach of these regulations could be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.