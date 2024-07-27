Borno APC Leaders Ask NWC to Reverse Ndume’s Removal as Senate Chief Whip 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Borno South Senatorial District, yesterday, called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to rescind the removal of Senator Ali Ndume as the Chief Whip of the Senate.

The leaders at a news conference in Abuja, said Ndume did nothing wrong by drawing the attention of President Bola Tinubu to the challenges being faced by Nigerians.

They dismissed claims that Ndume was planning to leave the APC for another political party.

One of the APC leaders, Baba Ahmed Mustapha, spoke on behalf of others.

They also condemned recent attacks launched against Ndume by one Daniel Bwala.

Mustapha recalled how Bwala allegedly poured scorn on Tinubu in the past.

He said, “We appreciate and respect Daniel Bwala’s right to express his opinion on any issue as guaranteed by the constitution just as the Senator when he knew that the observations made are within the bounds of the constitution.

“ As a learned lawyer, he knew that the provision of Section 39 which guarantees the freedom of expression is applicable to all citizens.

“We make no excuses for the Senator. As a being, he has deficiencies. As a politician, he may not have lived up to people’s expectations. But we are proud that he has stood up to be counted when it matters most.

“He refused to behave like the ostrich, who, seeing the approaching storm, buries its head in the sand. His statement was made within the context of a call for a proactive action by the government rather than an instigation against it.

“He would have kept silent and enjoyed the privileges bestowed by his office as he wished.

“As a politician to whom the welfare of the people is always of uttermost concern, and conscious of the burden imposed on him by history, he never forgot the words of Frantz Fanon, the Algerian Revolutionary.

“Fanon had said, ‘the future will have no pity for those who, possessing the exceptional privilege of being able to speak words of truth, have taken refuge in an attitude of indifference and sometimes cold complicity.'”

“We can present no better and stronger proof other than Ndume’s consistent elections as a member of House of Representatives and later on as a Senator since 2003.

“The Senator has empowered many constituents but as a person not being given to public and private display of generosity, the impacts of his empowerment programmes has been manifested in his consistent reelection.

“There can be no better testimony than this. If Daniel Bwala feels otherwise, he is free to brave the field.

“After all, 2027 is not far. In all decent societies, consistency is always an attribute of “Men of Honour” who stood by what they say and what they do. But can the accuser fit bill?

“It is not only amazing but baffling that Bwala who established a reputation for pouring scorn on President Tinubu is trying to be his ardent defender.

“He has forgotten that yesterday was not far. Daniel Bwala once stated that “Tinubu is ruling with stolen mandate and the Gods of the land are against his leadership”.

“It has not forgotten that immediately after the primaries of the All Progressive Party (APC) at which President Tinubu emerged as the Presidential candidate of the Party and picked Sen. Kashim Shettima as his running mate, Daniel Bwala reacted by quitting the party despite the fact that Kashim is proudly from Borno.”

Mustapha called on the leadership of the APC to reinstate Ndume as the Chief Whip of the Senate.

He said, “We call on the leadership of the APC and the Senate to reinstate Ndume as the Chief Whip of the Senate. Ndume has no plans to leave the party and we therefore urge them to reinstate hhm.”