Fumbling Man Utd Renew Interest in Victor Osimhen

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Manchester United who will not be involved in European football action next season unless the Red Devils defeat their Manchester City rivals in the FA Cup final on Saturday, have renewed their interests to lure Nigeria’s top striker, Victor Osimhen to Old Trafford.

Osimhen who still has a year in his Napoli contract however have a release clause of €130million for any willing suitor to shell out to have his signature.

According to Italian media source quoted by Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United are now also back in the hunt for the Napoli striker.

The Nigerian forward who is desirous of leaving at the end of this Italian season also had a torrid season with Napoli, potentially missing out of European football action next season.

PSG and Chelsea are two other front runners to sign Osimhen.

Already, the deposed Italian Serie A champions have lined up the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Lille striker Jonathan David as direct replacement for the Super Eagles striker.

It is doubtful if Osimhen will look in the direction of Manchester United despite his desire to join a Premier League team in summer.

Manchester United capped their worst season ever since 1989/90 season, finishing under Erik ten Hag’s watch eighth in the English Premier League.

Although Rasmus Hojlund and Diogo Dalot helped the Red Devils finish their season with a 2-0 victory at Brighton, the poor performance was far from satisfying for legions of their fans around the world.

They went into the final day knowing they needed a result better than Newcastle’s to guarantee them seventh place and a Europa Conference playoff football next season. But that failed to happen. It will be a tall dream for any of their fans to expect high-riding Manchester City to allow them snatch the FA Cup which is their only route to European football next season.