Lawal Flags off Distribution of Assorted Commodities to Vulnerable Households in Zamfara

Governor Dauda Lawal on Monday flagged off the distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted commodities to vulnerable households in Zamfara State.

The flag off ceremony was held at the office of the Zamfara State Commissioner for the Humanitarian Affairs in Gusau, the state capital.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, explained that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) handed various commodities to the state government for distribution to the less privileged.

According to the statement, Dr. Ishaya Chonoko, the NEMA’s Zonal Director of the North-West Zone, represented the agency’s Director General, Hajiya Zubaida Umar, at the ceremony.

In his address at the occasion, Lawal noted that the distribution comes at a crucial time as people currently face significant challenges due to activities of bandits and the impact of recently introduced policies aimed at strengthening the nation’s economy.

According to Lawal, “I wish to express my gratitude to Mr. President for his determination to end the menace of insecurity, as without this commitment, no meaningful achievements can be recorded in any sector that contributes to development.

“This assistance will undoubtedly provide much-needed relief to the beneficiaries and significantly support the ongoing efforts of the state government in this regard.

“This effort by the Federal Government will complement my administration’s efforts to address the longstanding problem of banditry in the state and provide succour to our teeming populace.

“Since my assumption of office as the Governor, I have been working tirelessly to garner support for our fight against banditry and support the vulnerable people across the state, especially women, children and the elderly.

“On behalf of the good people of Zamfara, I thank the Federal Government for this and numerous other supports extended to our state.

“Needless to say, these items will go a long way in alleviating the food difficulties faced by our people.

“I therefore urge those receiving the items to make the best use of them.

“With these few remarks, it is my pleasure, on behalf of the government and the good people of Zamfara State, to receive 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted commodities and flag off their distribution to vulnerable residents of Zamfara State.

“May Almighty Allah continue to crown all our efforts with success at various levels of governance. May He also restore the legendary harmonious coexistence among our people. May these commodities serve their intended purpose of providing immediate relief to the vulnerable persons across the state.”