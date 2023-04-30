Buhari Approves Postponement of 2023 Census

*Obi, Ortom welcome decision

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the 2023 Population and Housing Census, earlier scheduled for May 3-7, 2023, to a date to be determined by the incoming administration.



The president approved the postponement after meeting with some members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the Chairman of the National Population Commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, and his team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

The decision to postpone the headcount has, however, received commendations from the presidential candidate of the Labour party (LP), Peter Obi and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.



There have been calls from some quarters for the postponement of the census for reasons ranging from inadequate preparation, lack of funds, lack of training of supervisors for the exercise, credibility doubts raised by its timing, to security concerns, among other things.



On his part, Ortom had on April 13, 2023, called on the federal government to postpone the planned census until adequate security was guaranteed in the country.

But to a statement signed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and released yesterday, Buhari approved the postponement of the census to a date to be determined by the incoming administration.



In deciding to postpone the census, the meeting reiterated the critical need for the conduct of a Population and Housing Census, 17 years after the last census, to collect up-to-date data that will drive the developmental goals of the country and improve the living standard of the Nigerian people.

The president further directed the commission to continue with preparations for the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census to sustain the gains already recorded and provide the basis for the incoming administration to consolidate these achievements.



He also commended the methodology being put in place by the commission to conduct an accurate and reliable census, especially the massive deployment of technology that is capable of delivering world-class census and laying a sustainable basis for future censuses

“In arriving at the decision to postpone the census, the meeting reiterated the critical need for the conduct of a Population and Housing Census, 17 years after the last census, to collect up-to-date data that will drive the developmental goals of the country and improve the living standard of the Nigerian people,” the statement explained.



The statement quoted Buhari as saying that appreciable progress had been made in the preparation for and implementation of the now postponed census, adding that the president commended the methodology being put in place by the NPC to conduct an accurate and reliable census.

“The president noted that with the completion of the Enumeration Area Demarcation of the country, the conduct of first and second pre-tests, the recruitment and training of ad hoc workers, procurement of Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) and ICT infrastructures, appreciable progress has been made in the implementation of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.



“He also commended the methodology being put in place by the commission to conduct an accurate and reliable census, especially the massive deployment of technology that is capable of delivering world-class Census and laying a sustainable basis for future censuses.”

The statement added, “The president further directed the commission to continue with preparations for the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census to sustain the gains already recorded and provide the basis for the incoming administration to consolidate these achievements.”



“The meeting was attended by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Information and Culture, Mohammed; the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clem Agba; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha,” the statement concluded.



Meanwhile, Obi, Governor Ortom commended President Buhari’s decision to postpone the census as a welcome development.

In a tweet yesterday, Obi said the federal government’s decision to postpone the census, to a date to be determined by the incoming administration is a propitious and welcome development.

He noted that national census is a critical development and nation-building tool.

“FGN’s decision to postpone the 2023 Population and Housing Census, scheduled for 3-7 May 2023, to a date to be determined by the incoming administration is a propitious and welcome development,” the tweet read.

On his part, Ortom in a statement by his media adviser, Terver Akase, stated that conducting the census would amount to injustice and deprivation of millions of Nigerians who have been displaced from their ancestral homes and are living in internally displaced persons’ camps in the state and other parts of the country.

He said with the postponement, the federal government should ensure that Nigerians whose communities have been taken over by bandits and armed herders regain their lands and return home.

The governor added that the lives and well-being of the people must be placed above other factors for the nation to realise its aspiration for greater growth and development.