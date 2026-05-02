FCSC Seeks Buy-in For Strategic Plan At Workshop

As part of measures to secure the buy-in of stakeholders for the strategic plan of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), its Chairman Prof. Tunji Olaopa will on Monday lead commissioners and others to hold an implementation workshop in Abuja.

Since the inauguration of the 10th Federal Civil Service Commission in December 2023 the commission has been making a series of efforts aimed at transforming itself into a modern organization for the effective, efficient and transparent delivery of its constitutional mandate and particularly to meet the charge of President Bola Tinubu to “… competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation and digitization of the federal bureaucracy to enable, and not stifle, growth and enhance private sector participation in the development of the Nigerian economy, in full adherence to the Renewed Hope agenda.”

The first phase of the reform efforts was the Repositioning Plan developed in early 2024, on which implementation achievements have been recorded. That was followed by the more comprehensive project of development of the FCSC Strategic Plan 2026-2030, which was concluded in December 2025. At present, a memorandum has been submitted to the Federal Executive Council seeking its approval of the main elements of the Strategic Plan and provision of resources for its implementation.

The implementation phase is critical to translating strategic priorities into measurable outcomes that will strengthen the commission’s mandate, enhance operational efficiency, modernize service delivery and improve public confidence in civil service management processes. The workshop is therefore designed to bring together internal stakeholders (commissioners, directors and other senior officers and union leaders) to build a shared understanding of the strategic plan, validate implementation priorities and actionable milestones for successful execution over 2026 and 2027.

The workshop is billed to serve as a platform to align all internal stakeholders around a practical roadmap for delivery, accountability, monitoring and continuous improvement.

Specifically, the key objectives of the workshop include

deepening participants’ understanding of the the FCSC Strategic Plan 2026-2030 initiatives, programmes and projects; reviewing the implementation roadmap and translating the Strategic Plan into actionable and SMART outcomes; identifying critical enablers to ensure effective implementation and sustainability of the strategic initiatives and programmes; enabling internal stakeholders better understand and contribute to the implementation plan and roadmap; and securing the FCSC leadership buy-in, commitment and ownership of the emerging plan,