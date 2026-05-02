Kwankwaso’s Planned Defection Draws Mixed Reactions From Supporters

The planned defection of former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to the New Democratic Convention has not come as a surprise to many of his supporters, who say they are committed to backing the Kwankwasiyya leader regardless of the political party he chooses.

Members of the Kwankwasiyya movement argue that their loyalty lies with Kwankwaso himself rather than with any particular platform. “We are hell-bent on supporting our leader in any political party of his choice,” one supporter said.

Speaking in an interview, Abba Sadauki Gwale of the Obi-Kwankwaso Support Group said the best option for both Kwankwaso and Peter Obi was to join a political party that could provide a platform for a joint ticket in 2027. He said such a coalition was necessary to “salvage the country from its current predicament.”

Gwale added that a Kwankwaso-Obi alliance under a new platform would give Nigerians a credible alternative in the next general elections. The NDC, he noted, could serve as that vehicle if both leaders agree on the arrangement.

Former aide to Kwankwaso Mallam Jafar Jafar described the move as gamble with implications. “The biggest political foul Obi and Kwankwaso will make is to part ways with the ADC coalition. No matter how charismatic a leader is, people do not follow him to a grave. As long as ADC is alive, NDC will not fly.,

“If APC can plant Nafiu in the biggest opposition coalition ADC, why do you think they cannot create another Nafiu in NDC or PRP to destabilise them. The problem bedeviling ADC is not Nafiu, but corrupt judiciary and biased electoral umpire. As long as no opposition party has control over judiciary and INEC, these challenges will persist.”

He advised Kwankwaso to stay in ADC to fight together, warning, “a boat cannot go forward if everyone is rowing in his own way”