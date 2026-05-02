  • Saturday, 2nd May, 2026

Kwankwaso’s Planned Defection Draws Mixed Reactions From Supporters

Nigeria | 22 minutes ago

The planned defection of former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to the New Democratic Convention has not come as a surprise to many of his supporters, who say they are committed to backing the Kwankwasiyya leader regardless of the political party he chooses.

Members of the Kwankwasiyya movement argue that their loyalty lies with Kwankwaso himself rather than with any particular platform. “We are hell-bent on supporting our leader in any political party of his choice,” one supporter said.

Speaking in an interview, Abba Sadauki Gwale of the Obi-Kwankwaso Support Group said the best option for both Kwankwaso and Peter Obi was to join a political party that could provide a platform for a joint ticket in 2027. He said such a coalition was necessary to “salvage the country from its current predicament.”

Gwale added that a Kwankwaso-Obi alliance under a new platform would give Nigerians a credible alternative in the next general elections. The NDC, he noted, could serve as that vehicle if both leaders agree on the arrangement.

Former aide to Kwankwaso Mallam Jafar Jafar described the move as gamble with implications. “The biggest political foul Obi and Kwankwaso will make is to part ways with the ADC coalition. No matter how charismatic a leader is, people do not follow him to a grave. As long as ADC is alive, NDC will not fly.,

“If APC can plant Nafiu in the biggest opposition coalition ADC, why do you think they cannot create another Nafiu in NDC or PRP to destabilise them. The problem bedeviling ADC is not Nafiu, but corrupt judiciary and biased electoral umpire. As long as no opposition party has control over judiciary and INEC, these challenges will persist.”

He advised Kwankwaso to stay in ADC to fight together, warning, “a boat cannot go forward if everyone is rowing in his own way”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.