Oko Poly Rector, Chioma Awuzie, to Receive AMTY Public Servant Of The Year Award

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Dr. Chioma Awuzie, has been nominated for the Anambra Public Servant of the Year, 2025, by the organisers of the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards.

In a nomination letter dated March 9, 2026, the AMTY Awards Planning Committee said the recognition was in acknowledgement of Awuzie’s impact within a short period of her appointment.

The organisers noted that the rector had brought “transformative change” to the institution in just one year, while also inspiring both staff and students through her leadership and vision.

According to the letter signed by the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Rev. Sr. Prof. Eugenia Adaoma Igwedibia, the award will be formally presented at the 5th edition of the AMTY Awards scheduled to hold in Awka, Anambra State.

“For years, this prestigious award has continued to recognise individuals, organisations, and brands that have brought honour and distinction to Anambra through their remarkable accomplishments,” the letter stated.

Dr. Awuzie, a scholar and administrator, is a specialist in Physical and Materials Chemistry with over two decades of teaching and research experience.

She holds a PhD from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli, as well as an M.Tech in Production Technology and a B.Sc in Science Technology (Chemistry/Biochemistry) from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

A Fellow of the Chemical Society of Nigeria, Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria, and the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria, Awuzie has contributed extensively to scientific research, with over 28 journal publications, 34 conference papers, and 11 authored books to her credit.

Her academic excellence has earned her international recognition, including the Best Paper Presenter Award at the International Conference on Science, Technology, and Management in Oxford, United Kingdom, in 2015.

Before her appointment as rector, she served as a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Science Laboratory Technology at the institution, where she also held several leadership positions, including Director of TETFund Projects and Coordinator of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Since assuming office, Awuzie has overseen several infrastructural and institutional reforms at the polytechnic.

These include the reactivation of key facilities such as the water factory, bakery, printing press, and campus radio, as well as the construction of a medical centre at the Ufuma campus and new academic buildings.

Other initiatives under her leadership include the establishment of a skill development centre, security upgrades, expansion and re-accreditation of academic programmes, reduction of school fees, and the introduction of a student work-study scheme.

The organisers described her professional trajectory as impressive, expressing confidence in her continued drive for excellence in public service.

They further highlighted that the AMTY Awards has grown to become one of the most credible platforms for celebrating outstanding achievements by indigenes of the state.