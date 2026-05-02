Kwankwaso Set to Defect to NDC

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The spokesman of the Kwankwasiyya Movement Dr. Habib Mohammed has confirmed that the former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has concluded arrangements to defect to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Monday.

Mohammed told THISDAY that the planned move is aimed at repositioning Kwankwaso and other key opposition figures for the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the decision was driven by concerns over potential political and legal traps that could hinder Kwankwaso, his principal, and other opposition actors from participating effectively in the next electoral cycle.

The spokesperson explained further the NDC is expected to provide a platform free from the internal crises affecting some existing parties.

“Our objective remains clear: to safeguard our political rights, protect democratic participation, and ensure that no contrived circumstances are allowed to disenfranchise millions of Nigerians who look to the opposition for credible leadership.”

“Nigeria’s democracy must be protected not only by the strength of its institutions but by the courage of its people to stand firm in the face of uncertainty. We believe the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, will continue to rise to this responsibility as the ultimate guardian of justice and national cohesion.”

“The Kwankwasiyya Movement remains resolute, united, and committed to the democratic process. We urge all our members to remain calm and focused while we await a clear directive from our leader as deliberations continue” Mohammed stated.