PDP Harps on Justice, National Regeneration 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday congratulated Nigerians, especially the Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Fitr, the completion of the Holy Ramadan Fasting, urging them to use the occasion to pray and work towards the entrenchment of justice, equity, fairness and good governance in the country.

Also, the PDP lamented that at this time in the country that terrorists are still having a field day in all parts of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, he said that the Holy Ramadan offers the nation the divine opportunity for serious introspection especially on issues of the fear of God, integrity, accountability, adherence to set rules and constitutional order as well as the respect for the rights, personal freedom and will of the citizens in a democratic setting.

According to him, “Nigerians, especially leaders must reflect on the essence of Ramadan and use the occasion to reawaken the virtues of selflessness, honesty, self-restrain, fair-mindedness, mutual respect, forgiveness, love and compassion for one another without regards to ethnic, sectional, religious or partisan considerations as this is the only way to achieve the much-desired politically stable and economically viable nation.

Ologunagba said that the PDP is deeply saddened that at a time such as this, “Nigerians are still under siege by terrorists and subjected to a life of fear, misery, anguish, abject poverty and excruciating economic hardship occasioned by the inexcusable misrule of an incompetent, insensitive, heavily corrupt and manipulative leadership in the last eight years.

“It is more saddening that efforts by Nigerians to instill a purposeful, honest and responsible leadership is being sabotaged by oppressive forces desperate to impose themselves against the will of the people.

“Our party is however optimistic that with fervent prayers to God and determination of the citizens, our nation will triumph in the collective quest to entrench a God-fearing leadership that is derived from the free will of the people as expressed at the polls,” the PDP spokesman stressed.

The PDP therefore urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr to further strengthen the bond of unity, forgive, love and care for one another in the hope for a new dawn of a regenerated nation where peace, justice, rule of law, security, prosperity and happiness of citizens shall reign.

The PDP prayed for the nation and wishes Nigerians a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration.