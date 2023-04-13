Honeywell Group Advocates Equity for Women in Workplaces 

Honeywell Group Limited has emphasised on the need for organisations to embrace equity and inclusion among its workforce, while also also providing an improved safe space for women in workplaces.

This was the crux of a special interview that hosted five executives from leading Nigerian investment holding company, HGL to discuss critical issues facing women in the workplace in Africa, including equity and inclusion.

Besides, a recent study revealed that women received higher job-performance ratings but lower ratings for ‘potential’.

According to the study, women also received fewer promotions despite outperforming their male counterparts.

The Senior Adviser, Government Relations, Oluwayemisi Busari; Chief Financial Officer, Kemi Adeoye; Head, Governance and Sustainability, Yewande Giwa; General Counsel, Olasumbo Abolaji; and Head of Corporate Services, Tomi Otudeko shared their experience, leadership tips and how the company has been deliberate about championing equity while providing an inclusive and safe space for women in its workplace.

Earlier, in celebration of Women’s Day, the company had also released a video of its women discussing the theme of the global day.

Speaking on the importance of embracing equity and inclusion among its workforce, Busari stated that inclusion in the workplace is non-negotiable.

She said: “It is very important that an environment that takes up so much of our time allows and encourages equity. There must be a conscious effort to ensure that workers are given fair and equitable opportunities based on their unique needs. This includes increased participation in efforts that support female engagement in the industry.”

On her part, Abolaji, stated that the Group has remained intentional about ensuring women were well represented across the different cadres of the organisation.

She said: “At HGL, we have about 60 per cent female representation in executive leadership, and we make a deliberate effort to provide an inclusive and safe space for women. From positions of management down the different levels of our organisation, we ensure that women are given the support required to upskill, grow and reach their full potential. It is important for us to provide a safe environment where women have equal opportunities to thrive and is flexible enough to accommodate their unique needs.”

Also speaking, Otudeko reiterated that leaders play a critical role in enabling an environment that will

embrace equity in the workplace.

In her words: “Leaders can create and embrace equity in the workplace by first creating a more diverse space, understanding the importance of equity, and promoting it and bridging the wage gap. It is important to be proactive in addressing inequities in the workplace, such as pay disparities, under-representation of certain groups in leadership positions, and taking action to address any instances of bias or discrimination that are identified.”