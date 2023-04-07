CSO Seeks REC’s Recall over Alleged Election Malpractices in Imo

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Nigeria Civil Society Central Coordinating Council has called for the recall of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo State, Prof. Sylvia Agu, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over alleged malpractices in the just concluded House of Assembly elections in Ideato North and Ideato South Constituencies in Imo State.

The group, in a statement signed by its coordinator, Obed Agu, made available to journalists in Abuja, lamented that the REC allegedly rubbished BVAS and IREV with the plans to rob the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ideato North and Accord Party in Ideato South of their victory in the elections.

According to him, ward by ward results for Ideato North State constituency election declared by INEC at the polling units and uploaded to the INEC server have the PDP candidate, Kanayo Nwankwo, as winner but claimed that some impostors made an illegal, criminal announcement that APC is now the winner.

Agu also claimed that for Ideato South State constituency election, ward by ward results declared by INEC showed that Accord Party candidate, Vitalis Azodo won, alleging that those he described as impostors also made illegal and criminal announcement that candidate of the APC is now the winner.

While insisting that INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, owes Nigeria a duty to immediately recall the Imo REC from Owerri, and in his place send an independent team of INEC senior staff to resolve the issue, he added that the time for the electoral body to act was now as Ideato North and South constituencies were a test case.

Agu said, “From the results sheets uploaded on INEC server www.inecelectionresults.ng for Ideato North, APC scored 3,969, Labour Party 2079 and PDP 5,018. For Ideato South Accord Party scored 3989, APC 3053, LP 2471 and PDP 1180. “It’s shameful that INEC conducted election in both local government areas and PDP and Accord Party scored highest votes, results was announced at the polling units apart from Ndimoke Ward in Ideato North where election didn’t hold because of insecurity and Ugbelle ward in Ideato South where INEC staff was kidnapped.

“All results were uploaded on the INEC IREV platform but the electoral body has not allowed the winners to be declared but rather those who lost and ran away with the declaration sheet, claiming to have won now want to have their way.

“How can INEC justify clear victory that’s evidence by BVAS accreditation and IREV uploaded results and still the issues have not been resolved.

“The REC should be recalled for her criminal involvement and obstruction of credible elections. This is the only way to prove the headquarters is not part of the shameful electoral outing in Imo State.”