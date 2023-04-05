Buhari Writes House, Seeks Passage of Data Protection, Police Training Bills

•Requests approval of N9.6bn promissory notes to Plateau, Borno

Udora Orizu in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the House of Representatives, urging it to consider and approve the Nigerian Data Protection Bill and police force college training schools and institutions establishment Bill.

Buhari also requested the green chamber to approve the reimbursement by issuing promissory notes to Plateau and Borno States, the sums of N6.6 billion and N3.8 billion, respectively.

Buhari’s requests were contained in separate letters addressed to the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila at plenary yesteday.

Reading the letters, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase, who presides over the plenary session, explained that the data protection bill sought to provide a legal framework for the protection of personal information and establish a data protection commission for the regulation of processing of personal information.

For the police force college training schools and institutions establishment Bill, the President, in the letter, said the bill sought to provide a comprehensive institutional framework for the establishment of the Nigerian police force college for the provision of specialised training to officers in law enforcement to enhance their performance.

On the other hand, Buhari said the reimbursement by issuing promissory notes to Plateau and Borno, the sums of N6.6 billion and N3.8 billion, for federal roads executed by the states, has been approved by the Federal Executive Council, following the recommendation of an inter-ministerial committee, which reviewed the request.

He pleaded with the lawmakers for expeditious consideration and approval to the three requests.

The letter read in part: “Request for the resolutions of the National Assembly for the reimbursement of N6.6 billion to Plateau State government and the sum of N3.8 billion to Borno State government through the issuance of promissory notes for federal roads executed by the states.

“The house may wish to know that the approval by the Federal Executive Council, was subsequent to the recommendation of an inter-ministerial committee, which reviewed the request for the reimbursement by the state government for the projects.

“The committee reviewed the documents submitted and carried out inspections of the projects before making recommendations to FEC. Plateau State government, N6,601,769,470 and Borno State N3,084,769,39, total N9,689,538,864.

“I request the House through resolutions to approve the reimbursement. I look forward to your expeditious consideration and approval. Please, accept Rt. Hon. Speaker, the assurance of my highest regards.”