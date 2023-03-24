  • Thursday, 23rd March, 2023

Kane Now England’s All-Time Record Goalscorer as Three Lions Beat Italy in Naples

Sport | 18 mins ago

EURO 2024 QUALIFIER

Harry Kane became England’s all-time record goalscorer as they opened their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a first 2-1 victory in Italy since 1961.

Kane wrote his name into the history booksin the 44th minute when he beat Gianluigi Donnarumma from the penalty spot for his 54th goal, overtaking previous record holder Wayne Rooney.

Declan Rice gave England an early lead when he scored from close range after Kane’s shot was blocked before the captain put memories of his penalty miss against France in the World Cup quarter-final in Qatar aside with an emphatic spot-kick.

Italy, whistled off at half-time in their first international in Naples for a decade, improved as England became sloppy.

Debutant Mateo Retegui was the beneficiary of poor work from Harry Maguire, whose failed attempt to close down the danger on the edge of the box allowed the Italians to shift the ball to the 23-year-old to drill an unerring finish past Jordan Pickford after 56 minutes.

England’s drop in performance was compounded by Luke Shaw’s second yellow card with 10 minutes left but they hung on for a vital win.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.